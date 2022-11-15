'Bewildering Choice!' RFK Jr. 'Baffled' His Family Is Honoring Prince Harry & Meghan Markle With Distinguished Human Rights Award

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is both “bewildered” and “baffled” by his family’s decision to award Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this year’s distinguished Ripple of Hope award, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The award, which is given annually by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization for “exemplary leaders across government, business, and advocacy,” will be given to Harry and Meghan during a gala in New York City scheduled for December 6.