'There Were Sticky Moments': Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Behind The Scenes Drama With Original Netflix Docuseries Director EXPOSED

harry meghan markle bodyguard choked wife
By:

Nov. 17 2022, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries started with real-life drama. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex clashed with the first director they hired to capture their life before replacing her, RadarOnline.com has learned.

It was revealed on Thursday that Garrett Bradley first landed the director role, hired to make their $100 million deal with Netflix come to life. However, behind-the-scenes friction between Bradley, Harry, and Meghan erupted as the married couple had a different vision for their docuseries.

kate middleton memorial photos prince harry falls off horse apology
Garrett is a big deal in the industry and is the director behind the acritically acclaimed Netflix series about tennis star Naomi Osaka. Despite her success, she allegedly couldn't see eye to eye with the displaced royals.

“Garrett wanted Harry and Meghan to film at home and they were not comfortable doing that," a source told Page Six, referring to one point of contention between the married duo and their director.

They also couldn't agree on the tone of the project.

“There were a few sticky moments between them," the insider revealed, adding Garrett all of a sudden was no longer a part of the project.

Harry and Meghan brought in Liz Garbus to take Garrett's place.

prince harry meghan markle head security criminal domestic violence dui
"Harry and Meghan’s own production company captured as much footage as they could before Liz Garbus was hired," they added.

Another source told the outlet that this was the reason why the Sussexes spent two trips to New York City with two separate film crews last year. They took their own crew the first time, followed by the second trip with Garbus and a new production.

king charles iii archie lilibet titles prince harry book
Harry and Meghan's conflict with their director isn't the only drama surrounding the project. As RadarOnline.com revealed, the Duke and Duchess were desperate to heavily edit out the royal family feud from their docuseries after King Charles III expressed his displeasure over the show. It was said he was holding his grandchildren's royal titles over his estranged son's head.

Despite the reports, it appears Netflix bosses will be going against Harry and Meghan's wishes and releasing the docuseries next month.

