Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's New Netflix Docuseries Set To 'Go To War With The Public' While King Charles & Queen Camilla Are Both 'Weary' & 'Appalled'
King Charles III and Queen Camilla are reportedly “weary” and “appalled” ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix docuseries, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Harry and Meghan’s six-part docuseries, titled simply Harry & Meghan, is scheduled to hit the streaming platform giant on December 8.
But while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are apparently ready to launch their personal Royal grievances with the world, the newly appointed United Kingdom monarch is allegedly grinding his teeth in skeptical anticipation of what criticisms may come from Harry and Meghan’s newfound streaming stage.
According to Daily Mail, the renegade Prince Harry and Meghan are not only set to lash out at their estranged Royal Family for the way the Sussex pair have been treated following their departure from Royal duties in 2020, but Harry and Meghan are also set to target the public for their treatment of the couple.
King Charles and Queen Camilla are “not worried but wearied” about the upcoming Netflix docuseries, said one Palace insider. “It is very wearying,” echoed yet another Palace source, according to Daily Mail.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Harry and Meghan were faced with scrutiny earlier this week when the first promo trailer for Harry & Meghan was launched while Prince William and Kate Middleton were visiting the United States.
“Typically, if a member of the Royal Family has a high-profile foreign trip, then no one else back home would seek to disrupt the message of that trip,” said one Palace insider.
"Surprise, surprise, how very boring of Harry and Meghan,” said another close friend to the Royal Family regarding the timing of Harry and Meghan’s docuseries teaser earlier this week. “But this sort of thing is inevitable. It does sound a bit pretentious what they have produced.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Royal Family is also preparing for the release of Harry’s memoir – Spare – which is set to hit shelves on January 10th.
The upcoming bombshell tell-all memoir, coupled with the release of Harry & Meghan, has further cut a divide between Harry and Meghan and The Firm.
“There is a completely united front from the King and his family concerning the numerous attempts to privately make peace with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which sadly have once again resulted in the other side wishing to air their repeated grievances to the world,” said a Royal source pertaining to Harry and Meghan’s upcoming projects.
“If there is a need to respond to anything in the upcoming series then you can be assured that response will be swift and robust,” the source added regarding Harry’s memoir and docuseries.