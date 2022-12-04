Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's New Netflix Docuseries Set To 'Go To War With The Public' While King Charles & Queen Camilla Are Both 'Weary' & 'Appalled'

But while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are apparently ready to launch their personal Royal grievances with the world, the newly appointed United Kingdom monarch is allegedly grinding his teeth in skeptical anticipation of what criticisms may come from Harry and Meghan’s newfound streaming stage.

According to Daily Mail, the renegade Prince Harry and Meghan are not only set to lash out at their estranged Royal Family for the way the Sussex pair have been treated following their departure from Royal duties in 2020, but Harry and Meghan are also set to target the public for their treatment of the couple.