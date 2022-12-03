'I Am Not A Bank': King Charles Refused To Take Prince Harry's Calls Asking For Money Prior To Queen Elizabeth's Passing
King Charles reportedly refused to speak to Prince Harry on the phone prior to Queen Elizabeth’s passing despite the late monarch’s efforts to reunite the father-and-son pair at the time, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising revelation comes just a few short months after Elizabeth’s sudden passing in September, and just weeks before Harry’s bombshell tell-all memoir – Spare – is set to hit bookshelves on January 10.
But prior to Queen Elizabeth’s passing, and when the late monarch would ask the then-Prince Charles why he would not take Harry’s calls, Charles reportedly responded: “Because I am not a bank.”
“The late Queen was always happy to speak with Harry but when he asked for money she said: ‘Why don't you speak to your father?’” spilled one Royal insider, according to Daily Mail. “Harry told her that Charles wasn't taking his calls anymore.”
Even more surprising are claims King Charles, as well as other Royal family members, are refusing to speak to Harry as a result of his upcoming memoirs.
According to the source, the Royal Family are worried their conversations with Harry will ultimately end up in the pages of his soon-to-be published autobiography.
“Members of the family, including William, had stopped speaking to Harry when they learned of his book deal, fearing what they said could end up in print,” the insider said. “Harry is not as well off as people are led to believe. He was wanting money.”
The Royal Family is also reportedly concerned with Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which is set to premiere on December 8.
The Royal Family, and King Charles in particular, is concerned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will expose the family’s personal grievances with the world in both the Netflix docuseries and the upcoming memoir.
“There is a completely united front from the King and his family concerning the numerous attempts to privately make peace with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which sadly have once again resulted in the other side wishing to air their repeated grievances to the world,” said another Royal source familiar with the situation.
“If there is a need to respond to anything in the upcoming series then you can be assured that response will be swift and robust,” the source added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Harry and Meghan’s decision to air the first trailer for their upcoming docuseries this week suggested the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were attempting to overshadow Prince William and Kate Middleton’s visit to the United States.
"Surprise, surprise, how very boring of Harry and Meghan,” said one close friend to the Royal Family regarding the timing of the series teaser. “But this sort of thing is inevitable. It does sound a bit pretentious what they have produced.”