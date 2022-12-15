What Meghan & Harry DON’T Want You To Know: Secret LAPD Files Reveal They PLANTED STORIES In Media ‘In Bid To Slam Queen Elizabeth’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle whined about photographers flying over their sprawling California mansion in the final drop of their Netflix documentary series — but what the outspoken royal renegades failed to disclose was that they leaked their own whereabouts to the tabloid media too!
RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained a Freedom of Information request filed with the Los Angeles Police Department in which a loyal reporter outed a spin doctor for the Sussexes as being a source of information.
The spokesperson was later credited in the planted published report as a so-called “friend.”
The royal scribe, Tom Sykes from The Daily Beast, sought information in 2020 from the LAPD about an incident “where drones have flown as low as 20 feet above their property to snatch photographs of the couple and their young son, Archie.”
A source told Sykes the couple had “been coping with ‘unimaginable’ levels of press intrusion at their temporary new home” — the eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom Tuscan-style villa owned by their friend, Tyler Perry.
As a result, The Daily Beast reported the pair “intend(ed) to hire their own security team, paid for by themselves.”
In the final three-episode installment of their bombshell Netflix series Harry & Meghan, Harry was recorded on the couple’s home cameras declaring, “It’s almost five in the morning. Archie’s waking up because of this.”
Markle was also heard saying, “Oh my god. They are just circling. What is wrong with these people?"
But RadarOnline.com can reveal a spokesperson for the royal outcasts were the ones who spewed the story to Sykes.
The couple’s team even provided Sykes with the address of Perry’s 22-acre property on the top of a hill in the exclusive Beverly Ridge Estates guard-gated community in order for him to verify their leak.
While the cops told Sykes they would not provide any information as it violated privacy laws, the Freedom of Information request was logged, per procedure.
In doing so, it outed the reporter who in turn ousted his source as a "rep" for Harry and Markle in order to stand up the leaked story.
Later, in his May 27, 2020, report headlined “Fearful Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Report Multiple Drone Flybys to LAPD, Will Now Pay for Own Security,” Sykes cited an anonymous "source” and “friend.”
While flying drones over a home is illegal under California’s anti-paparazzi laws, it’s “apparent the pair left a crucial detail out of the show: they engaged pit-bull publicists to seed stories to favored media outlets,” said royal author and commentator, Dylan Howard.
Howard, the author of Royals at War: The Untold Story of Harry and Meghan's Shocking Split with the House of Windsor, said Harry and Meghan undercut their credibility by the “deliberate omission of their involvement.”
“Most people who watch the latest Netflix drop would have sympathy for any couple if paparazzi were flying over their home,” said Howard.
“But to launch a broadside at Buckingham Palace, and accuse staffers of leaking stories to the media — and even intimate senior members of the royal family could have been the puppet master behind such leaks — you would want to ensure your side is a squeaky wheel.
“The Freedom of Information request, a legal document, is proof the Sussexes are not.
“They too engaged in the use of publicists and surrogates to do their bidding about the Queen’s decision not to afford them private security, and proactively courted publicity around that.
“To exclude that from their documentary is to deliberately gloss over crucial context for their own benefit.”
Howard added the Freedom of Information document was additional “proof” that Harry and Markle tattletaled in a “bid to slam Queen Elizabeth” who had been involved in a decision to strip them of a tax-payer-funded security detail.
Harry bemoaned in his new Netflix documentary that “there's leaking but there's also planting of stories” by royal aides.
In the initial report, Sykes said five drone-related incidents had been reported to the LAPD’s non-emergency line.
“The Daily Beast has been informed that there have been drone-related incidents at their home on May 9th, 19th, 20th, 21st, and 25th, which were all reported to the authorities,” he reported.
“The drones are believed to be operated by paparazzi photographers. However, Harry and Meghan, who have faced repeated racist abuse and trolling, are forced to also treat incoming drones as potential terrorist threats," the source said.
The supposed “friend” added: “They see these drones coming in at them, and they guess that they are being operated by photographers, but they can’t just assume that. Meghan received racist death threats at the time of her wedding, so the terror threat is very real for them.
“But, aside from that, imagine if you were in their shoes facing that, how that would feel? To have drones buzzing around 20 feet above your head when you are trying to play with your son?”