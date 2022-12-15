'It's So Obvious': Annoyed Meghan Markle Accuses Prince William Of Allowing Aide To Spread 'Bullying' Allegations About Her

This isn't the first shot that Meghan and Harry have taken against William in the Netflix docuseries. In a separate episode, Harry claimed Willaim broke a promise the duo had made about not allowing their offices to spread negative stories about one another.

“William and I both saw what happened in our dad [King Charles III]’s office, and we made an agreement that we would never let that happen to our office,” Harry said.

“I would far rather get destroyed in the press than play along with this game or business of trading, and to see my brother’s office doing the same thing that we promised the two of us would never ever do, that was heartbreaking.”

As of this post, neither King Charles III nor William have addressed the allegations made in the special.