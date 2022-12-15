'It's So Obvious': Annoyed Meghan Markle Accuses Prince William Of Allowing Aide To Spread 'Bullying' Allegations About Her
Meghan Markle got candid about her brother-in-law, accusing Prince Williams of conspiring against her Associated Newspapers lawsuit by allegedly giving a former royal aide permission to come forward with bullying accusations about her, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the final episode of her and Prince Harry's Netflix special, Harry & Meghan, which hit the streaming site on Thursday, the frustrated Duchess of Sussex sounded off on her husband's older brother.
In episode six of the program, Meghan, Harry, and their lawyer Jenny Afia addressed the 2021 legal battle, in which the judge sided with her. After that, Jason Knauf, an aide who worked with the couple, as well as William and his wife, Kate Middleton, stepped forward with allegations that Meghan "bullied" her staff — something she denied.
“Then Associated Newspapers predictably appealed,” Afia said in the episode, explaining, “When we were just about to go the court of appeal, a senior member of [William’s] team came forward to give his witness statement, which wasn’t required, and sadly there’s just no way he could have done that without the authority of his bosses.”
Speaking about the alleged conspiracy, an angry Meghan jumped into the conversation. "I know, like, that, like, it’s your brother," she told Harry, throwing her hands in the air. “It’s your brother. I’m not going to say anything about your brother, but it’s so obvious it’s like …”
Harry agreed with Meghan, responding, "It’s even more obvious that they’ll try and cover it up." Addressing the description used to describe Jason within the British press, Harry pointed out that the aide works for his brother.
"Why are we talking about him as her former aide and not as the person who works for your brother?" their attorney asked Harry, to which he replied, "That's why I'm now living in a different country because all the comm [communication] teams basically, like, try to outdo each other."
After stepping forward with the explosive allegations against Meghan, Jason reportedly became CEO of William and Middleton’s Royal Foundation before moving on to a board member of the Earthshot Prize, launched by Harry's older brother.
This isn't the first shot that Meghan and Harry have taken against William in the Netflix docuseries. In a separate episode, Harry claimed Willaim broke a promise the duo had made about not allowing their offices to spread negative stories about one another.
“William and I both saw what happened in our dad [King Charles III]’s office, and we made an agreement that we would never let that happen to our office,” Harry said.
“I would far rather get destroyed in the press than play along with this game or business of trading, and to see my brother’s office doing the same thing that we promised the two of us would never ever do, that was heartbreaking.”
As of this post, neither King Charles III nor William have addressed the allegations made in the special.