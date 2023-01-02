Prince Harry Slams Royals For ‘Planting Stories’ As He Trashes Family During Sit-Down With Anderson Cooper To Hawk Memoir ‘Spare’
Prince Harry continued his attacks on the royal family during a sit-down with Anderson Cooper to promote his highly anticipated memoir Spare, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Sunday, 60 Minutes released a clip of the interview which will air in-full on January 10. In the teaser, Harry, 38, took on the royals for “planting stories” about him and Meghan.
He said the Palace had “betrayed” him and his wife with their actions. The Duke of Sussex claimed that he tried to handle the matters privately with his family but “every single time I've tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife.”
He added, “You know, the family motto is "never complain, never explain", but it's just a motto and it doesn't really hold...”
Anderson asked Harry had there been “'a lot of complaining and a lot of explaining through leaks.” Harry said, 'Through leaks. They will feed or have a conversation with the correspondent and that correspondent will literally be spoon fed information and write the story.”
“And at the bottom of it, they will say that they've reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting,” he revealed.
Harry told Anderson, “'When we're being told for the last six years, "We can't put a statement out to protect you," but you do it for other members of the family, there comes a point where silence is betrayal.'
The accusation is not the first time Harry has accused his family members and the palace of such behavior. In his six-episode Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan claimed that the palace had “'lied to protect [William]' but 'were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”
Meghan told the camera, “'I wasn't being thrown to the wolves. I was being fed to the wolves.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources reveal the family’s behavior has caused Meghan to start writing her own memoir that will spill all about the behind-the-scenes drama.