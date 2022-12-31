Meghan Markle's 'Jealousy' Of Prince Harry's Exes Caused Tension As Royal Strived To Remain Friendly Post-Split: Sources
Meghan Markle set a firm boundary when it came to her new husband Prince Harry staying in contact with his exes following their lavish royal wedding in May 2018, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Palace insiders claimed there was a time she couldn't help but become envious of the bond he and his former flames developed, despite Harry's past romances fizzling out.
"Meghan's jealous," a well-placed source dished in 2019, claiming the Duke of Sussex made efforts to "reassure her that he's never looked at another woman." It became a cause for concern because Harry is known for being amicable with exes post-breakup.
He was famously involved with Cressida Bonas between 2012 to 2014 and met his first love, Chelsy Davy, back in 2004. They were on and off for seven years until calling it quits for good in 2011.
Davy, for her part, told the Sunday Times in 2016 that she and Harry would "always be good friends," proving that years later by showing up for his big day. Davy and Bonas both attended the nuptials in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Insiders said that Harry and Markle's relationship did take a hit the year after, "putting their normally lovey-dovey dynamic on ice" for a brief period before the couple worked through it.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still going strong into 2023, putting on a united front as they take on the royals via their new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.
"I had to do everything I could to protect my family," Prince Harry said as Markle discussed being widely scrutinized in and outside of the palace.
"No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," the father of two added.
However, this outlet previously learned the royal family views the Netflix series as a "money grab."
"Charles understands that Harry feels he could have been a better father, but at the same time, he doesn't think he and the rest of the family deserve to be attacked and shamed like this," another insider dished. "Harry and Meghan have hit the point of no return."
It appears the royal drama is far from over as Harry will soon be releasing a memoir, Spare, that could provide even more shocking never-before-read details.