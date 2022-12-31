George Santos Accused Of Damaging Former Queens Home Before Moving Out, Lying Scandal Came To Light
Embattled politician George Santos and his sister allegedly "did a lot of damage" to the modest two-bedroom home in Queens they shared before moving out just three months ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Landlord Nancy Pothos said that although their rent was never behind, the 960-square-foot property was left a wreck considering they also "had four dogs."
Photos captured inside the abode, estimated to be worth $2,900 a month, show a kitchen with dated appliances in addition to one of the two living areas as well as a stairwell. Pothos told the New York Post they left in September.
The incoming Republican congressman has been embroiled in controversy as of late.
Earlier this week, Santos was seen hauling bags and luggage into the new Elmhurst apartment that he shares with his sister.
He was also spotted walking with two of his four dogs. Santos, a representative-elect from Long Island, confessed to lying about his professional background and educational history after the revelation was exposed by The New York Times in a bombshell report.
It was discovered he did not attend Baruch college or work directly with Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.
A now-deleted bio on his campaign website also showed that Santos stated that his mother was Jewish and that his Jewish maternal grandparents escaped the Holocaust by moving to Brazil.
"I never claimed to be Jewish," Santos told the New York Post. "I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was 'Jew-ish.'"
"My sins here are embellishing my resume. I'm sorry," he explained to the publication, adding that he is "not a criminal" and won't let the scandal deter him from serving his two-year term.
"This [controversy] will not deter me from having good legislative success. I will be effective," Santos doubled down. "I will be good."
Santos' Democratic opponent has since spoken out amid the growing calls for him to step down before he is sworn in on January 3.
"We call upon Congress and demand Congress conduct a House ethics investigation into George Santos," Robert Zimmerman said, Politico reported.
In his first televised interview with Tulsi Gabbard amid the explosive report, Santos was called out for his "blatant lies" while declaring he still remains "committed in delivering results for the American people."