George Santos Accused Of Damaging Former Queens Home Before Moving Out, Lying Scandal Came To Light

A now-deleted bio on his campaign website also showed that Santos stated that his mother was Jewish and that his Jewish maternal grandparents escaped the Holocaust by moving to Brazil.

"I never claimed to be Jewish," Santos told the New York Post. "I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was 'Jew-ish.'"

"My sins here are embellishing my resume. I'm sorry," he explained to the publication, adding that he is "not a criminal" and won't let the scandal deter him from serving his two-year term.

"This [controversy] will not deter me from having good legislative success. I will be effective," Santos doubled down. "I will be good."