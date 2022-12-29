GOP Congressman-Elect George Santos Exposed AGAIN: Resurfaced Twitter Post Reveals He Once Claimed He Was 'Half-Black'

George Santos was caught lying once again after the GOP congressman-elect falsely claimed he was “half-Black” in a newly resurfaced social media post, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In yet another lie to be exposed after Santos, 34, was elected to represent New York's 3rd congressional district during the midterm election in November, a Twitter post published by Santos in 2020 falsely claimed he was “biracial” because he was “Caucasian and Black.”