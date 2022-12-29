GOP Congressman-Elect George Santos Exposed AGAIN: Resurfaced Twitter Post Reveals He Once Claimed He Was 'Half-Black'
George Santos was caught lying once again after the GOP congressman-elect falsely claimed he was “half-Black” in a newly resurfaced social media post, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In yet another lie to be exposed after Santos, 34, was elected to represent New York's 3rd congressional district during the midterm election in November, a Twitter post published by Santos in 2020 falsely claimed he was “biracial” because he was “Caucasian and Black.”
“[Martin Luther King, Jr.] did not die for us to go back to segregation,” Santos wrote in July 2020. “As a biracial person I stand tall against segregation of any kind.”
“This so called ‘black anthem’ is the most divisive thing I’ve ever seen,” he continued. “We are all [Americans] under one flag and our anthem is the [Star Spangled Banner]!”
When asked how exactly he was biracial, Santos doubled down on his claim and insisted he was “half-Black.”
“How are you bi-racial?” one Twitter user questioned. “There are 3 races, black, Caucasian, Asian? Which two are you?”
“Caucasian and black,” Santos responded.
An investigation into Santos’ history found that although the 34-year-old upstart GOP politician is the son of Brazilian immigrants, he is not “Caucasian and Black” and is therefore not biracial as he claimed.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this is just the latest lie exposed against Santos after he admitted to lying about his professional and educational resume to drum up support during his 2022 congressional campaign.
During an interview with the New York Post earlier this week, Santos admitted he did not work for high-profile Wall Street finance firms like Goldman Sachs and Citigroup as he previously claimed.
He also admitted to lying about graduating from New York City’s Baruch College in 2010, while recent reports also found Santos lied about attending the prestigious and private Bronx prep school Horace Mann.
Also shocking were the young GOP politician’s claims that he is of Jewish heritage and his grandparents were forced to flee Nazi-controlled Europe during the Holocaust and World War II – something that was also been exposed as false.
He also claimed “9/11 took [his] mother’s life,” although an obituary for his mother found that she passed away from cancer in December 2016.
Both Democrat and Republican congress members have since called for an investigation into Santos’ background, with some House members even calling for Santos to resign from his position before he is sworn in on January 3.
“I believe a full investigation by the House Ethics Committee and, if necessary, law enforcement, is required,” said GOP House Rep. Nick LaLota on Tuesday. “New Yorkers deserve the truth and House Republicans deserve an opportunity to govern without this distraction.”
“Santos will be gone by the end of his term or well before then,” added Democratic House Rep. Ritchie Torres. “He should RESIGN.”