Mystery Of Idaho Student Murders Continues As Police Chief Refuses To Release 911 Call

For over six weeks, police in Idaho have been desperately trying to solve the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students.

The senseless tragedy occurred on the 13th of November when Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were discovered dead in an off-campus home in the city of Moscow.

RadarOnline.com has learned the police chief leading the investigation, James Fry, has provided a vague update regarding the release of a mysterious 911 call that could link them closer to making an arrest and he has been pressing the public for tips that could lead to finding the killer.