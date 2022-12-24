Taxi Driver Who Drove Murdered University Of Idaho Students Home Admits Their Deaths 'Weighed' On Him: 'My Job Was To Get Them Home Safe'

The man confessed that despite going over the details of the car ride repeatedly, there was "absolutely nothing" that was "different or abnormal." The girls chatted away in the back seat and he eventually pulled up to their driveway and they left the vehicle.

"I didn't watch them go all the way in," he continued. "There were the two of them, it's a relatively safe place. It's not something I would usually sit and watch."

"I've been driving here for years, and it weighed on me," he added. "It was rough, to think I was one of the last people to see them alive."