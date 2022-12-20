Chilling Footage: Police Called To University Of Idaho Murder Home Before Slayings, Students Caught Partying Inside Without Roommates

Police in Moscow, Idaho, were called to Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, and Xana Kernodle's home just two months before their murders, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Newly released bodycam footage showed law enforcement arriving at the scene on September 1 after being called about a noise complaint. Cops were met at the front door of the murder home by students who claimed none of the roommates were home at the time.

The footage gives chilling insight as to how many people could have had the door code to get into the home, backing up claims it was a party house.