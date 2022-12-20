Chilling Footage: Police Called To University Of Idaho Murder Home Before Slayings, Students Caught Partying Inside Without Roommates
Police in Moscow, Idaho, were called to Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, and Xana Kernodle's home just two months before their murders, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Newly released bodycam footage showed law enforcement arriving at the scene on September 1 after being called about a noise complaint. Cops were met at the front door of the murder home by students who claimed none of the roommates were home at the time.
The footage gives chilling insight as to how many people could have had the door code to get into the home, backing up claims it was a party house.
Loud music could be heard as cops approached the off-campus property that would later become the scene of the three roommates and Xana's boyfriend Ethan Chapin's brutal deaths.
Several young partygoers were also spotted outside. When police knocked on the front door, officers were met by a blonde female who claimed she "could go get" the people that live there before closing the door.
However, that's not what happened.
After spending several moments in the cold, one cop yelled "we're only here for a noise complaint" and instructed partygoers to "open the damn door." Responding officers were greeted by two young males, with one of the boys claiming he couldn't locate any of the roommates.
"No one's here that lives here," he told police. When asked where they went, the man responded: "I have no clue," before his pal claimed, "they left and went to some other party."
One of the boys, who said he lived across the street, alleged he didn't know who lived inside the home, saying, "I think it's mainly females." The males then stated they would try to get the names and phone numbers of the roommates so cops could call them.
Eventually, one of the officers got ahold of Maddie — whose voice was heard on the bodycam footage.
- JonBenét Ramsey's Father Claims The Chances Of Police Solving University Of Idaho Quadruple Murders Are Low
- Newly Uncovered Surveillance Video Appears To Show Moscow Victims Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen Just Hours Before Quadruple Murder
- Moscow Vape Shop Manager Says Kaylee Goncalves Expressed Fears About Alleged Stalker Weeks Before Quadruple Murder
Informing Maddie of the noise complaint and telling her officers stood outside for "10 minutes" before anyone would come to the door, the cop took her information.
The officer eerily told Maddie, "You have a house full of random people," warning her the party needs to break up and that there would be an issue if police had to return that night.
Sadly, law enforcement would be back at the home a little over two months after the noise complaint. As RadarOnline.com reported, Kaylee, Maddie, Xana, and Ethan were slaughtered inside the house with a "Rambo" style knife in the early morning hours on November 13.
Two other roommates — Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen — were unharmed in the attack and slept through the massacre. They have been ruled out as suspects.
Law enforcement has come up empty-handed with finding the killer/killers or the murder weapon despite the investigation passing the one-month mark last week.