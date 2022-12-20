Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > University Of Idaho Murders

Chilling Footage: Police Called To University Of Idaho Murder Home Before Slayings, Students Caught Partying Inside Without Roommates

university of idaho murders cops called house noise complaint maddie phone
Source: Mega
By:

Dec. 20 2022, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Police in Moscow, Idaho, were called to Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, and Xana Kernodle's home just two months before their murders, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Newly released bodycam footage showed law enforcement arriving at the scene on September 1 after being called about a noise complaint. Cops were met at the front door of the murder home by students who claimed none of the roommates were home at the time.

The footage gives chilling insight as to how many people could have had the door code to get into the home, backing up claims it was a party house.

Article continues below advertisement

Loud music could be heard as cops approached the off-campus property that would later become the scene of the three roommates and Xana's boyfriend Ethan Chapin's brutal deaths.

Several young partygoers were also spotted outside. When police knocked on the front door, officers were met by a blonde female who claimed she "could go get" the people that live there before closing the door.

However, that's not what happened.

universityofidaho
Source: @KAYLEEGONCALVES/INSTAGRAM
Article continues below advertisement

After spending several moments in the cold, one cop yelled "we're only here for a noise complaint" and instructed partygoers to "open the damn door." Responding officers were greeted by two young males, with one of the boys claiming he couldn't locate any of the roommates.

"No one's here that lives here," he told police. When asked where they went, the man responded: "I have no clue," before his pal claimed, "they left and went to some other party."

One of the boys, who said he lived across the street, alleged he didn't know who lived inside the home, saying, "I think it's mainly females." The males then stated they would try to get the names and phone numbers of the roommates so cops could call them.

Eventually, one of the officers got ahold of Maddie — whose voice was heard on the bodycam footage.

Article continues below advertisement
idaho murder home
Source: Mega

Informing Maddie of the noise complaint and telling her officers stood outside for "10 minutes" before anyone would come to the door, the cop took her information.

The officer eerily told Maddie, "You have a house full of random people," warning her the party needs to break up and that there would be an issue if police had to return that night.

Article continues below advertisement

Sadly, law enforcement would be back at the home a little over two months after the noise complaint. As RadarOnline.com reported, Kaylee, Maddie, Xana, and Ethan were slaughtered inside the house with a "Rambo" style knife in the early morning hours on November 13.

Two other roommates — Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen — were unharmed in the attack and slept through the massacre. They have been ruled out as suspects.

Law enforcement has come up empty-handed with finding the killer/killers or the murder weapon despite the investigation passing the one-month mark last week.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.