King Charles Had Alleged Fling During His Marriage To Diana & While He Was Dating Camilla, Shocking Book Claims

King Charles III was allegedly caught in another cheating scandal — and his second wife Camilla was beside herself with fury, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to claims in the biography, Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of Improbable Life, written before he took over the throne after his mother's death, the new King had a fling with entrepreneur Sue Townsend — while he was still married to Princess Diana and bedding Camilla behind his wife's back.