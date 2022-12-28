University of Idaho Murders Update: LEAKED Footage Appears To Show Kaylee & Maddie Inside Local Bar Hours Before Quadruple Slayings
Two of the four University of Idaho victims who were fatally stabbed at their off-campus home were allegedly captured on leaked footage inside of a popular downtown Moscow, Idaho, bar, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, appeared to be on the footage. The pair — who resembled the childhood best friends — were spotted mingling with other patrons at the Corner Club bar hours before they were killed on November 13.
As the investigation nears the two-month mark without a named suspect or recovery of the murder weapon, the leaked images provide a smidgen of new information in the complex case.
Authorities had already confirmed that two of the victims were at the Corner Bar on the night of the murders. Up to this point, surveillance footage taken from a local food truck was widely circulated as one of the last images of Mogen and Goncalves before they were killed at their home on King Road.
The newly leaked video footage could trace the two victims' steps leading up to the heavily discussed foot truck footage, as well as other CCTV footage that appeared to be taken after the 21-year-olds left the popular downtown bar.
The footage captured two young females who appeared to be wearing the same style of clothing as Mogen and Goncalves the night of their murders. Additionally, the leaked bar images follow the timeline put out by investigators.
The time stamp inside the bar allegedly shows the victims at 1:32 AM. Mogen and Goncalves are believed to have gone to a food truck, before taking an Uber home just before 2 AM. Investigators claimed that the murders occurred shortly after all the victims were at the residence, between 3-4 AM.
Authorities confirmed with Fox News Digital that they were aware of the leaked images but declined to offer more comment on the authenticity or the identity of the person who leaked it.
Nonetheless, the footage has stirred controversy among internet sleuths who called out a man seen on the camera speaking with the victims. Critics believe he matched the description of an individual spotted with the girls later the same night.
The image could be crucial to piecing together previously released footage, as well as connecting the victims to individuals who may have information relating to the case.
Individuals seen in the new footage also matched the clothing descriptions of other individuals seen speaking with the girls in a video taken later in the evening before they went home.
Authorities have called on the Moscow community and university students for information and footage related to the night of the murders. Police are still looking for the owner of a 2011 to 2013 white Hyundai Elantra, which was captured on nearby surveillance footage in the early morning hours of November 13.
Police believe that the car's passengers could have crucial information that could further investigation efforts.