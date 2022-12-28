University of Idaho Murders Update: LEAKED Footage Appears To Show Kaylee & Maddie Inside Local Bar Hours Before Quadruple Slayings

The footage captured two young females who appeared to be wearing the same style of clothing as Mogen and Goncalves the night of their murders. Additionally, the leaked bar images follow the timeline put out by investigators.

The time stamp inside the bar allegedly shows the victims at 1:32 AM. Mogen and Goncalves are believed to have gone to a food truck, before taking an Uber home just before 2 AM. Investigators claimed that the murders occurred shortly after all the victims were at the residence, between 3-4 AM.

Authorities confirmed with Fox News Digital that they were aware of the leaked images but declined to offer more comment on the authenticity or the identity of the person who leaked it.

Nonetheless, the footage has stirred controversy among internet sleuths who called out a man seen on the camera speaking with the victims. Critics believe he matched the description of an individual spotted with the girls later the same night.