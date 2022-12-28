George Santos Blasted Over Resume Lies By Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard As She Calls Out Congressman-Elect For Not Owning Up To 'Depth Of Your Deception'

"If I were one of those in New York's 3rd District right now, now that the election is over, and I'm finding out all of these lies that you've told — not just one little lie or one little embellishment, these are blatant lies — my question is: Do you have no shame?" Gabbard asked.

Gabbard, who served in congress for eight years, also inquired about what the word "integrity" means to him.

Santos explained it means to carry himself in an "honorable way," adding that he made a "mistake" and is accepting responsibility so he can be an effective member of congress.