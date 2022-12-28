Congressman-Elect George Santos Spotted Hauling Luggage & Bags Into Sister's Apartment After Admitting To Fabricating On Resume
Congressman-elect George Santos was spotted bringing luggage and shopping bags into his sister's apartment after he broke his silence to confirm a shocking report that he lied about his work history and educational background, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 34-year-old Republican was photographed hauling a number of items into her Elmhurst home on Tuesday, December 27, putting on a brave face following revelations that he had not graduated from college or worked at two notable Wall Street firms.
Santos was also seen walking into her building with two dogs on leashes in the latest photos published by the New York Post.
He is now facing an increasing number of calls to step down after being elected to represent New York's 3rd Congressional District.
This week, Santos made headlines while confessing he had "never worked directly" for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, explaining the decision was a "poor choice of words" on his CV.
Santos explained that he previously served as a vice president for a company called Link Bridge, and they did business with both Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.
"I will be clearer about that. It was stated poorly," he admitted.
Santos said his part of the process was making "capital introductions" between clients and investors, and Goldman Sachs and Citigroup were "LPS, Limited Partnerships" that his company worked with.
Although he claimed to have received a degree from New York City-based Baruch in 2010, Santos confessed that part was a fib.
"I didn't graduate from any institution of higher learning. I'm embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume," he said. "I own up to that. We do stupid things in life."
Santos also addressed reports on his religion, stating that he is "clearly Catholic" after claiming online that his mother was Jewish.
- 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Christopher 'Prince' Harty Arrested For Allegedly Beating GF, Stealing $7K
- Ben Gordon's Ex Claims NBA Star Was 'Triggered' By An 'Airport Karen' After He Allegedly Punched Son, 11, 'Multiple Times'
- Ron Herrera, L.A. County Federation of Labor Head, Resigns After Racist Leaked Audio
He told the Post his grandmother told stories about being Jewish but ultimately converted to Catholicism. "I never claimed to be Jewish," Santos said. "I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background, I said I was 'Jew-ish.'"
The future lawmaker also confirmed reports claiming he was married to a woman from 2012 until 2017, adding that he has found happiness as a married gay man.
Santos firmly stated that he is not a criminal, telling the outlet he planned to serve.
"I campaigned talking about the people’s concerns, not my resume," he said. "I intend to deliver on the promises I made during the campaign — fighting crime, fighting to lower inflation, improving education … The people elected me to fight for them."