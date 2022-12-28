Congressman-Elect George Santos Spotted Hauling Luggage & Bags Into Sister's Apartment After Admitting To Fabricating On Resume

Congressman-elect George Santos was spotted bringing luggage and shopping bags into his sister's apartment after he broke his silence to confirm a shocking report that he lied about his work history and educational background, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 34-year-old Republican was photographed hauling a number of items into her Elmhurst home on Tuesday, December 27, putting on a brave face following revelations that he had not graduated from college or worked at two notable Wall Street firms.