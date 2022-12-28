'She Thinks She's Jen Aniston': Ex-'RHONY' Star Ramona Singer Accused Of Snatching Clothes From People's Hands At NYC Sample Sale
Sacked Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer shocked shoppers when she was spotted strutting around a high-end sample same in New York in a desperate bid to get attention after being left out of Bravo's spin-off Legacy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After commandeering her own dressing room at the Ramy Brook sample sale, where everyone else was forced to share, an eyewitness dished that "Ramona didn't stay in there for very long — because she was marching around the store half-naked, desperate for people to pay attention to her!"
At one point, the ex-reality wreck wasn't content with what she had and went looking for more, the spy said.
"Ramona snatched clothing out of another shopper's hands!" they spilled. "She's always looking for a fight and has no appropriate boundaries."
Insiders added that Ramona, 66, refused to work with anyone in the store except for the actual designer, even pushing away people who were trying to help.
"Ramona thinks she's Jennifer Aniston," the source said, adding one more dig for good measure. "Please, she just got fired from Bravo! She's not even on TV anymore," they scoffed.
As RadarOnline.com reported, there will be no turtle time when Bravo debuts The Real Housewives of New York Legacy because Ramona wasn't invited to join the cast.
The longest apple-holding housewife allegedly didn't make the shortlist for the highly-anticipated RHONY spin-off; however, Jill Zarin, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, and Kelly Bensimon reportedly did.
All are said to be in talks for the new reality series — but as of last month, no contracts had been given out.
Ramona later confirmed the news but made it seem like it was her decision.
“I do not want to do the show any longer,” she said about the reboot in November. “It’s not for me at this time.”
RadarOnline.com told ya first — OGs like Ramona, Sonya, Luann, and more, would not be back to RHONY for season 14 after disastrous ratings and no reunion. Sources told us in March that producers were looking to shake things up, but they were having a hard time finding fresh meat for the stale show.
During BravoCon, the new RHONY cast was announced and met with mixed reviews from fans, including Ramona who called it the "loser show."
Apparently, the network had enough of her shenanigans — just like RHOA star Kenya Moore, who said it was about time Ramona left.