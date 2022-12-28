A Kansas City children's theater director was found dead at his home on December 24, just days after he was publicly accused of child sexual abuse over the course of his 30-year career, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Jeff Church was at the center of a child abuse scandal that led him to resign from his position as art director for The Coterie Theater just hours before police discovered his body.

During his three-decades-long career at the theater, the 63-year-old directed and produced numerous plays and musicals that featured children from the Kansas City area.

Several of the former young male actors under Church's direction came forward with accusations of abuse on December 20.