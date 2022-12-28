Texas Mechanic Gunned Down Days Before Christmas Over $500 Repair Bill
A Texas family was struck with tragedy just days before Christmas when a group of men senselessly attacked and killed their relative at his place of work.
The Houston-based mechanic and father of two was ambushed at his auto shop by a disgruntled customer, who was accompanied by five men, that fatally shot him execution style allegedly over a $500 repair bill, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The body of Luis Manuel Casillas, 29, was discovered in the 7600 block of North Freeway in Houston on December 23.
According to the victim's family, the altercation took place after the unnamed customer was upset over the $500 repair bill he received from Casillas' shop.
The victim's sister, Sandy Casillas, claimed that a witness told her that the alleged suspect had previously argued with the victim over the repair cost prior to the ruthless attack days before Christmas.
On the day of the fatal incident, the victim allegedly tried to reason with the customer and the group of men before they killed him.
Allegedly after the men arrived at the auto shop, the customer informed the victim that he would not pay for the repairs made to his truck.
The father allegedly told the customer that he could take his truck and leave, attempting to de-escalate the situation. Unfortunately, the deranged client refused to accept to offer and the event took a sadistic turn.
"My brother started running," Sandy told local news. "He ran through all the side businesses he could run through. They did catch up to him, and they shot him in the head. (Point) blank. They put him on his knees, and they shot him in the head."
Sandy claimed that before the men fatally shot her brother, the victim pleaded for his life and spoke of his children.
"I have a family, just take whatever you want," Sandy claimed her brother said while begging.
The mechanic was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead after arriving.
The victim's family claimed that the devoted father had already bought presents for his daughters, ages 2 and 3, but he planned to use the money from the alleged suspect's $500 bill to finish his Christmas shopping.
"Santa was coming with Daddy, but Santa showed up, but Daddy didn’t," the victim's sister said.
At this time no suspects have been identified by HPD — however, the family has vowed to not let their brother's killers slip through the cracks.
"I’ll be damned if I let this case go cold," Sandy stated. "My brother will get his justice."