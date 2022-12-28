Texas Mechanic Gunned Down Days Before Christmas Over $500 Repair Bill

A Texas family was struck with tragedy just days before Christmas when a group of men senselessly attacked and killed their relative at his place of work.

The Houston-based mechanic and father of two was ambushed at his auto shop by a disgruntled customer, who was accompanied by five men, that fatally shot him execution style allegedly over a $500 repair bill, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The body of Luis Manuel Casillas, 29, was discovered in the 7600 block of North Freeway in Houston on December 23.