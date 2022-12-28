Victims Of Jen Shah Write Emotional Letters To Judge Demanding ‘RHOSLC’ Star Serve Years In Prison
The victims of Jen Shah’s telemarketing scheme are demanding the reality star not be given a soft prison sentence, RadarOnline.com has learned.
RadarOnline.com has obtained declarations submitted by Shah’s alleged victims which prosecutors included as part of their plea that the Bravo star be sentenced to 10 years in prison.
As we previously reported, Shah pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and agreed to forfeit $6.5 million. The RHOSLC star was accused of playing a key role in a telemarketing scheme that preyed on elderly individuals.
Shah believes she should only serve 3 years behind bars. Now, prosecutors are using the victims of the scheme to convince the judge to throw the book at Shah.
One victim of Shah’s scheme wrote an emotional letter to the judge. He said, “Whoever these telemarketers are, should cease stealing money and repay what they stolen, and perform acts of restitution, such as living as we are, doing what we do with what limited resources we have, and pay for medical services, such as therapy or psychiatric meds. The mental anguish is still with me, today, and the guilt I harbor from being so vulnerable and easy prey to such sharks, still swim in my mind.”
He added, “I do not want the next person to suffer any of these mental anxieties, such as I have. What is normal? I do not know anymore. Let the punishment fit the crime, Replace what you have taken and correct the consequences, the action caused.”
Another letter from a 75-year-old retiree asked the judge consider him and the many other seniors “who were scammed by Ms. Jennifer Shah and her cohorts by intentionally selling misleading information for an exorbitant fee.”
The woman said she spent “$40,000 trying to do good for my family. Each person scammed has their own story with a dream of a better retirement and life. That was taken away when they were cohersed [sic] to give their money for false promises.”
The victim added, “All who had their money stolen cannot use that money to increase their quality of life in retirement. Please consider this when passing judgment on Mrs. Jennifer Shah. Her restitution and time served should put her into the same or similar hardship as her victims. It was her choice to commit the crime for fame, drinks, fun and luxury.”
In addition, prosecutors argued that in the years leading up to Shah’s arrest, “[Shah] used her profits from the Business Opportunity Scheme, which inflicted serious financial injury on untold elderly and vulnerable Americans, to live a life of luxury. [Shah] rented a 9,420 square foot mansion in Park City, Utah, currently listed for $7.4 million, featuring five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a library, eight fireplaces, and a three-car garage. [Shah] publicly referred to the mansion as the “Shah Ski Chalet.”
In addition, “[Shah] also used fraud proceeds to rent an apartment in midtown Manhattan, lease a Porsche Panamera purchase hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of luxury goods and fund various cosmetic procedures.
Shah will learn her fate next month.