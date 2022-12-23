Jen Shah Uses Letter From Fan Who Runs ‘RHOSLC’ Instagram Accounts To Convince Judge To Not Sentence Her To Lengthy Prison Term
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah had numerous family members, including her husband and sons, write letters to the judge to plea for a short prison sentence — and she even had a fan who runs Bravo-inspired Instagram accounts submit one, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Shah will be sentenced next month in court after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. In addition, Shah agreed to forfeit $6.5 million.
The Bravo star was accused of playing a major role in a telemarketing scheme that preyed upon elderly individuals. Per the plea deal, Shah could be sentenced to up to 14 years in prison. However, she has argued for a shorter sentence of probation up to 3 years.
As part of her effort to convince the judge Shah has submitted letters from her husband Coach Shah and her sons Sharrieff Jr. and Omar.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Shah also had a “super fan” submit a letter on her behalf. Now, we’ve learned the RHOSLC star had ANOTHER fan write a letter.
RadarOnline.com obtained the letter written by a man named Andrew Gay who is also known as Garrett D Anders. He said he is currently unemployed but runs multiple Instagram accounts, one of them covering Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.
Anders said Shah was the first cast member to reach out to him. He said, “I get this doesn’t sound like a lot, but for me, it really meant a lot. Not everyone is nice to me and I don’t talk to a lot of people so it meant the world that she would actually wanna talk to me.”
Anders said Shah was the first verified account to follow him and she even called him from her personal phone number. “When she gave me her number, the arrest had already happened and she was being covered online so viciously, her number would have been very sought after. I was pleading with everyone to give me a shot at working with them and Jen was the only one to respond with meaning.”
He said when Shah plead guilty he was “shocked”. “I am aware this sounds like a surface level relationship due to the fact of it being all virtual, but it really runs deeper than that. Jen Shah has tremendously helped me throughout the course of nearly two years when I felt like I had no one.”
Shah will find out if the letters worked next month.