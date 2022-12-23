Jen Shah Uses Letter From Fan Who Runs ‘RHOSLC’ Instagram Accounts To Convince Judge To Not Sentence Her To Lengthy Prison Term

Anders said Shah was the first cast member to reach out to him. He said, “I get this doesn’t sound like a lot, but for me, it really meant a lot. Not everyone is nice to me and I don’t talk to a lot of people so it meant the world that she would actually wanna talk to me.”

Anders said Shah was the first verified account to follow him and she even called him from her personal phone number. “When she gave me her number, the arrest had already happened and she was being covered online so viciously, her number would have been very sought after. I was pleading with everyone to give me a shot at working with them and Jen was the only one to respond with meaning.”