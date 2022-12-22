Soon-To-Be Sentenced Jen Shah Accuses 'RHOSLC' Costar Whitney Rose Of Having Ties To Capitol Rioter, Ignites WAR With Lisa Barlow
Jen Shah is awaiting her prison sentence for pleading guilty to wire fraud, but she still has time to drag her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City costar Whitney Rose — talk about priorities! Shah went in on Whitney, accusing her of having ties to one of the January 6, 2021 capitol rioters; however, Lisa Barlow reminded fans that Jen's hands aren't clean, and she brought the receipts to prove it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Instead of soaking up her last memories at home before being sentenced, which will ironically take place on January 6, Shah took to social media to unload on her newest archenemy after Whitney allegedly insinuated Jen could have been behind Heather Gay's mysterious black eye.
In retaliation, Shah posted a photo of Whitney kissing Sara McArthur Pierce, who had previously guest-starred on a few episodes of RHOSLC. Bravoholics were up in arms, demanding the network fire Sara after she boasted about "peacefully protesting" at the U.S. Capitol that day, which resulted in several deaths, hundreds being hospitalized, and politicians running for their lives.
"Hey @whitneywildrose you blaming me for heathers black eye tonite was so very 1/6/21 of you. Guess you can’t hide that Insurrection spirit for long," Shah tweeted on Wednesday, using the hashtag "Mary [Cosby] was right."
Lisa — who recently made nice with Whitney — quickly jumped to Rose's defense, posting several shots of Shah also getting cozy with Sara.
"Oh are you talking about YOUR bestie? Look at you trying to incite hate for @whitneywildrose. You could have been so amazing if you weren’t such a flip flop / liar. What did Heather cal [sic] you…… oh yes toxic," Lisa wrote alongside a group photo of Shah with Sara. "Your tantrums are so 2021. Tell your bestie hi."
The drama didn't stop there.
The fast-food-loving reality TV star shared another picture of Shah with Sara. "I can keep them coming!" Lisa teased. Jen then accused Lisa of blocking her.
Shah's beef with her costars should be the last thing on her mind.
As RadarOnline.com reported, she faces 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and agreeing to forfeit $6.5 million as part of a plea agreement.
Shah hopes to serve a maximum of 3 years in prison for her role in a massive telemarking scheme that targeted elderly people. She even had her family, including her husband, Coach Shah, and her oldest son, Sharrieff Shah Jr., write letters on her behalf, begging the judge for leniency.
Shah won't tell her story at the RHOSLC reunion, though. RadarOnline.com discovered the Season 3 reunion taping was already filmed and Jen wasn't present.
She later revealed that she turned down Bravo's invite on the advice of her lawyers.