Man Arrested For Hate Crime After Spewing Homophobic & Racist Slurs As Friends Filmed A TikTok Video At In-N-Out Burger On Christmas Eve
A pair of two friends feared for their safety after being threatened and ridiculed by a man who walked up to them as they filmed a TikTok video at In-N-Out Burger, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Arine Kim said she and Elliot Ha were documenting his reaction to Kim's food order when the man, since revealed to be Jordan Douglas Krah, of Denver, Colorado, approached them on Saturday, December 24, and used derogatory language.
The tense interaction unfolded at the food chain's location in San Ramon, California.
A news release viewed by RadarOnline.com noted the two victims are of Asian descent, explaining that Krah approached Ha and Kim on Christmas Eve "unprovoked and engaged in a homophobic and racist rant."
At the start of the video, Kim asked Ha if he ever tried a "light-well fry." Moments later, Krah interjected and asked if they were filming themselves eating, going on to call them "weird homosexuals."
The man continued to taunt Ha, questioning if he was Kim Jong-un's boyfriend before threatening to "spit in his face."
"See you outside in a minute," Krah said after the friends tried to deescalate the situation. Kim and Ha noticed Krah continued to look at them through the window, keeping them on edge as they finished their meal.
Following the incident, Ha and Kim had workers walk them to their car after waiting for the restaurant to close.
Police Chief Denton Carlson was first notified of the now-viral video that has been viewed nearly 14 million times. He later contacted the victims and kicked off a criminal investigation which resulted in the man's arrest.
Krah, 40, was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on two counts of committing a hate crime. He remains in custody.
"For every act caught on camera, there are hundreds that go unchecked, so I am hoping more awareness is brought to this," Ha said, per NBC Bay Area.
Kim revealed they questioned how people would respond when first sharing the TikTok clip, adding that she has appreciated the heartfelt messages received so far.
"You guys have been so supportive and kind," Kim said in a video update.