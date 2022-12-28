Man Arrested For Hate Crime After Spewing Homophobic & Racist Slurs As Friends Filmed A TikTok Video At In-N-Out Burger On Christmas Eve

A pair of two friends feared for their safety after being threatened and ridiculed by a man who walked up to them as they filmed a TikTok video at In-N-Out Burger, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Arine Kim said she and Elliot Ha were documenting his reaction to Kim's food order when the man, since revealed to be Jordan Douglas Krah, of Denver, Colorado, approached them on Saturday, December 24, and used derogatory language.