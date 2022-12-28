Sam Bankman-Fried's Family Shelling Out $10K Per Week For Armed Security To Protect Disgraced FTX Founder From Death Threats

Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents are paying nearly $10,000 per week for armed security to protect their son, themselves, and their California home amid the ongoing fallout and backlash against the embattled FTX founder, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The shocking development comes two weeks after the disgraced 30-year-old cryptocurrency exchange entrepreneur was arrested in the Bahamas on a myriad of federal charges connected to his now-defunct crypto company FTX.