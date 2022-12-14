White House REFUSES To Confirm Whether President Joe Biden Will Return $5M In Campaign Funds From Disgraced FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to confirm whether President Joe Biden will return more than $5 million he received as a campaign donation from the disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Bankman-Fried, who was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday night, reportedly donated $5.2 million to Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign against then-President Donald Trump.