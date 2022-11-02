OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Hurls Racist Slur At Boyfriend Before Stabbing Him, Secret Recordings Reveal
OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney was secretly recorded launching racist slurs and screaming uncontrollably at her boyfriend before plunging a knife into his chest. The explosive audio was captured on Christian “Toby” Obumseli's cell phone and chronicled their arguments leading up to his murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The explosive recordings revealed Courtney — known as Courtney Tailor — berating, screaming, and hurling the n-word at Obumseli repeatedly during heated arguments both privately and in public. She also barked out commands for Obumseli to fetch and charge her cell phone.
Obumseli — who was murdered in April during a fight with Courtney inside their Miami apartment — allegedly hid the phone in his pocket while recording her in secret.
In one recording, Courtney screamed at Obumseli for failing to tell her he ran into a female friend during a bike ride. She was heard repeatedly calling him the n-word in the audio while he apologized to her.
The audio also exposed the model telling her late boyfriend things like: "man up, b----" and “shut up and let me slap you, dumb a--!” Courtney wailed and hollered at Obumseli, who seemed confused about why they were fighting.
Local law enforcement recovered the secret recordings — obtained by the Miami Herald — from Obumseli's phone as part of the murder investigation. Obumseli's family attorney said he "found the audio to be shocking."
“I know it’s going to be very, very painful when [his relatives] hear this ... I see it as a consistent pattern with someone who is unhinged and out of control. She is the aggressor and abuser in this whole relationship," Larry Handfield said in a statement.
Courtney's attorneys claim the white social media influencer fatally stabbed her Black boyfriend in self-defense.
They painted a picture that she was regularly the target of Obumseli's alleged aggression, pointing to police body cam footage in which she requested a restraining order against him just days before his death.
Surveillance video from their apartment taken months before the fatal stabbing showed Courtney attacking Obumseli. Her lawyer claimed she was trying to get away from him.
Courtney was arrested in August and faces a charge of second-degree murder. She pled not guilty.