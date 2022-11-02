OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Hurls Racist Slur At Boyfriend Before Stabbing Him, Secret Recordings Reveal

The explosive recordings revealed Courtney — known as Courtney Tailor — berating, screaming, and hurling the n-word at Obumseli repeatedly during heated arguments both privately and in public. She also barked out commands for Obumseli to fetch and charge her cell phone.

Obumseli — who was murdered in April during a fight with Courtney inside their Miami apartment — allegedly hid the phone in his pocket while recording her in secret.