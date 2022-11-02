'Not Funny': Donald Trump's Biracial Model Ex Confirms He Joked About Her Intelligence Coming From 'White Side' Of Her Family
Former supermodel Kara Young gave a rare interview about her relationship with her ex Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has discovered, confirming that he once joked she got her "beauty" from her Black mother and her "intelligence" from her white father.
She broke her six-year silence in an interview, detailing the last time they spoke while also substantiating claims made by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman in her new book, Confidence Man, regarding a quip made by Trump about Young's biracial background.
"It sounds — when someone says something in jest — are they kidding? I don't know," Young said while catching up with Inside Edition's Deborah Norville.
"It wasn't a fight or anything like that, it was just more like — 'No. Don't say that, it's not funny,'" Young added. "He said 'I was just joking, I was just kidding. No, I don't think that.'"
Young said her phone would become flooded with calls and text messages any time there was a story about Trump with a racial overtone after he was elected.
"It was very, very hard at that time not to say things. I was confused like, should I say something? Should I not say something?" Young said.
The former supermodel revealed that she and Trump had a very amicable parting of ways, noting they dated for two-and-a-half years before calling it quits simply because their romance had "run its course."
"I didn't think I was going to like him, because he wasn’t my type," Young shared. "I didn't think he was my type, but it just ends up happening. I know it's hard to believe, he's very funny and he had a really good personality."
Young confessed that she hasn't chatted with Trump in six years — since she last called him to congratulate him on his victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016.
The former Vogue covergirl speculated that Trump will be running again in 2024, but said that he shouldn't, also noting this will be the last time she will speak publicly about him.
Back in 2017, Young shut down claims that Trump was racist.
"I never heard him say a disparaging comment towards any race of people," she told the New York Times. As for whether he supported white supremacist ideals, she said, "That was not my experience."