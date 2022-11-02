'Not Funny': Donald Trump's Biracial Model Ex Confirms He Joked About Her Intelligence Coming From 'White Side' Of Her Family

Former supermodel Kara Young gave a rare interview about her relationship with her ex Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has discovered, confirming that he once joked she got her "beauty" from her Black mother and her "intelligence" from her white father.

She broke her six-year silence in an interview, detailing the last time they spoke while also substantiating claims made by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman in her new book, Confidence Man, regarding a quip made by Trump about Young's biracial background.