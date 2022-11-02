Your tip
Man In Florida Winds Up With Attempted Murder Charge After 'Slap Box' Fight Outside Of A Bar: Report

Eric Rodriguez.

Nov. 2 2022, Published 1:57 p.m. ET

A Florida man is facing an attempted murder charge over an incident that police say started as a friendly "slap box" fight, Radar has learned.

Eric Rodriguez, 33, of Pembroke pines, Florida is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly severely injured another man following a slap box fight outside a Pembroke Pine sports bar.

Police say Rodriguez and the victim engaged in a slap box fight a approximately 2:45 a.m. Oct. 30 in Rickey's Sports Bar & Grill's parking lot. The bar is located at 8333 Pines Boulevard.

Police say the slap box fight began and, at some point during the game, the victim was knocked to the ground. Rodriguez, who the victim knew only as "E," then started to kick the victim in the head and face. The victim was knocked unconscious, police say.

According to police, Rodriguez left the scene without rendering aid to the injured man, who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say Rodriguez is facing an attempted murder charge because of the severity of the victim's injuries. According to Local 10, no other details in the case were released.

Slap box fighting is a game in which boxing is emulated with slapping instead of fists. The game is designed to where no one is supposed to be injured.

