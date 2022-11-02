Waifu Mia Is Taking Over Social Media With Her Upbeat Content

Waifu has claimed many awards and achievements since she first entered the influencer industry. She won a high school prize for academic distinction when she was 16 and went on to receive a full dance scholarship at a prominent Canadian institution.

Waifu's Dance Monkey video, which had over 100 million views, also gained popularity, introducing her content to the international space.

The video alone captured the attention of other notable influencers, including Belle Delphine, who messaged Waifu appreciating her works. "I love your aesthetic, you make me think of myself," she texted. For years, Belle Delphine had been the teen's idol, and this was a huge moment for her. This gave Waifu the momentum to continue working hard, driving her to become an even better influencer.