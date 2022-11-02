Waifu Mia Is Taking Over Social Media With Her Upbeat Content
Waifu Mia is a young Canadian-born influencer and content creator taking over TikTok.
Waifu is one of the top influencers dominating the industry, with a million TikTok followers and over 10 million likes. Most fans adore her clever persona and charisma, which she displays by making "silly" faces and trendy dancing. Her social media exploded after her original and fascinating TikTok video went viral.
Waifu has claimed many awards and achievements since she first entered the influencer industry. She won a high school prize for academic distinction when she was 16 and went on to receive a full dance scholarship at a prominent Canadian institution.
Waifu's Dance Monkey video, which had over 100 million views, also gained popularity, introducing her content to the international space.
The video alone captured the attention of other notable influencers, including Belle Delphine, who messaged Waifu appreciating her works. "I love your aesthetic, you make me think of myself," she texted. For years, Belle Delphine had been the teen's idol, and this was a huge moment for her. This gave Waifu the momentum to continue working hard, driving her to become an even better influencer.
But creating a social media presence can be difficult, especially for newbies. You will encounter a lot of unwarranted hatred, hostility, and unkind judgment. Waifu's greatest obstacle was dealing with the unwarranted animosity from those who didn't even understand the foundation of her craft. Most people discouraged her from pursuing her influencer career, branding her as a failure. This took a toll on Waifu's mental health, leading her into a deep depression.
A girl with a purpose, Waifu overcame this by shunning the pessimists and concentrating on her work and dream. She currently advises young people to be courageous and pursue their ambitions. Starting a project is never too early or late. She suggests working hard to overcome any challenge. Additionally, never give up on your
goals because you can achieve anything if you put your mind to them. Before they decided to take the risk, put in the effort, and develop their brands, all the influencers you admire and follow were regular people. Anything is possible for you.
Essentially, Waifu considers herself a perfect example of the phrase that hard work, dedication, and resilience will always pay back. She is just an ordinary girl on a mission to bring her dreams to life. "I was just an ordinary girl on track to work as a nurse until I made a conscious decision to reject normality and chase my dreams," Waifu adds.
Waifu aims to continue growing her brand to become the most prominent TikTok influencer. She is also looking to start a real estate company to expand her business portfolio.
The passionate TokToker also shares a profound love for dogs, as they are innocent animals who deserve the world. One of her biggest dreams is to start a stray dog charity where she can help such dogs find safe homes where they can live and be happy.