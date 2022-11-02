Lala Kent's Ex-Fiancé Randall Emmett Called 50 Cent N-Word During Heated Rant, Bombshell Lawsuit Claims

Randall Emmett's beef with 50 Cent hit an all-time high when he allegedly dropped the N-word after reading the rapper's book, which reportedly launched him into a racist tirade, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The movie producer, who was engaged to Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, made the comments to his former assistant, Martin G’Blae, in August 2020, a new lawsuit claims.