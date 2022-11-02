Texas Man Allegedly Went On Stabbing Spree. He And His 1-Year-Old Were The Final Victims, Police Say.
A Texas man went on a stabbing spree that ended with himself and his daughter being the final victims, Radar has learned.
An Amber Alert was issued for a missing 1-year-old girl on Nov. 1, when Leylani Ordonez was reported missing. It turns out the girl was with her father, Alexander Barrios Ordonez, who police say went into a business earlier in the day and stabbed a man before taking his tow truck.
Police say Barrios Ordonez then went to his babysitter's home, forced his way in and took Leylani at approximately 6 p.m. At approximately 2 a.m. Nov. 2, police saw the stolen two truck Barrios Ordonez was driving.
After a long chase, police threw down spike strips that stopped Ordonez. According to Rosenberg police, Barrios Ordonez then exited the vehicle with Leylani, who was bloodied. Police say Barrios Ordonez stabbed her to death before beginning to stab himself.
According to authorities, both the father and daughter were taken to the hospital, where they later died, according to CBS Austin. The outlet reported that the victim of the stolen truck is expected to be all right.
"No amount of training can prepare you for this type of scene," said Rosenberg PD Lt. Suni Jugueta told ABC 13. The outlet reported that police have been in touch with Leylani's mother, who lives in the outskirts of Rosenberg.