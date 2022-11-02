26-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot While Paying Respects At Nipsey Hussle Memorial, Police Offer $50k Reward
A young man died after being shot while paying his respects at the Los Angeles memorial for Nipsey Hussle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a 26-year-old man named Tyrell Williams was killed while visiting the site with his friends on December 14, 2020.
The LAPD said the shooting went down around 7:05 PM after Tyrell “arrived in the alley west of Crenshaw Boulevard and 58th Place.”
“Williams was shot by unknown suspects. The suspects fled the scene south on Crenshaw Boulevard from 58th Place,” the police said.
Law enforcement sources said that the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene to provide medical treatment to Williams but “unfortunately, Williams failed to respond to the medical aid and was pronounced deceased.”
The Los Angeles Police Department has announced it is offering a $50k reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Tyrell.
Nipsey was murdered outside his clothing store on March 31, 2019. A man named Eric Holder was arrested and charged with the murder. He is set to be sentenced in the next couple of months.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Nipsey Hussle’s family is still dealing with the aftermath of the late rapper’s death.
The family has been battling Nipsey’s ex Tanisha Foster in court over custody of the musician’s 13-year-old daughter, Emani.
Nipsey left behind Emani, and a son named Kross who he had with his girlfriend Lauren London. The two children are the only beneficiaries of the estate and are expected to receive at least $2 million.
After Nipsey’s death, his brother Sam and sister Samantha obtained guardianship of Emani and have been taking care of her ever since. However, earlier this year, Tanisha went back to court demanding the guardianship be dissolved and custody be awarded to her.
She claimed to only agree to the guardianship in 2019 due to her “financial limitations.”
However, she said after the deal was reached with Nipsey’s family they started using their “financial position and influence to disregard their priorities by controlling the desires of Emani and Tanisha by withholding financial assistance and reducing visitation.”
Nipsey’s family has objected to the request claiming Tanisha is unsuitable to be Emani’s caretaker. A judge has yet to rule.