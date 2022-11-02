26-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot While Paying Respects At Nipsey Hussle Memorial, Police Offer $50k Reward

After Nipsey’s death, his brother Sam and sister Samantha obtained guardianship of Emani and have been taking care of her ever since. However, earlier this year, Tanisha went back to court demanding the guardianship be dissolved and custody be awarded to her.

She claimed to only agree to the guardianship in 2019 due to her “financial limitations.”

However, she said after the deal was reached with Nipsey’s family they started using their “financial position and influence to disregard their priorities by controlling the desires of Emani and Tanisha by withholding financial assistance and reducing visitation.”

Nipsey’s family has objected to the request claiming Tanisha is unsuitable to be Emani’s caretaker. A judge has yet to rule.