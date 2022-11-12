'RHONY Legacy' Shortlist Revealed: Jill Zarin, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan & Dorinda Medley Make Cut — NO Ramona Singer
There will be no turtle time on The Real Housewives of New York Legacy because Ramona Singer has not made the cast, RadarOnline.com has learned. The longest apple-holding housewife reportedly did not make the shortlist for the highly-anticipated RHONY spin-off — but here's who did.
Rumor has it that Jill Zarin, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, and Kelly Bensimon are all in the running for cast members.
Page Six — who was the first to break the shortlist news — said that no contracts have been given out, but the ladies are allegedly all in talks with Bravo about joining the first Legacy franchise. RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bravo for comment.
The news comes just weeks after Ramona talked smack about the spin-off series.
The unfiltered star, 65, called Legacy "the loser show," claiming the cast would be made up of everyone Bravo didn't want to renew in the first place.
“I’ve been there for a long time. I mean, never say no, never say never,” she said on Reality with the King podcast last month. Digging her grave, Ramona added, “But I also feel like the ‘Legacy’ [show], how could it be really good? The people they are gonna bring back are the people they didn’t want to renew anyways."
As for Dorinda, she'll be ecstatic to be off pause. She even responded to Ramona's diss about the new franchise, saying, “It’s a been difficult time for all of us because we’ve all been in limbo for a long time, so maybe she was safely reacting to protect herself."
RadarOnline.com told ya first — OGs like Sonja, Ramona, Luann, and more, would not be back to RHONY for season 14 after disastrous ratings and no reunion. Sources told us in March that producers were looking to shake things up, but they were having a hard time finding fresh meat for the stale show.
During BravoCon, the new RHONY cast was announced and met with mixed reviews from fans.
Sources told this outlet that anyone from the OG RHONY who will sign on for the spin-off will face a drastic pay cut, and would only be offered $100,000 for their services despite their massive fanbases — which might explain why casting is taking so long.