'RHONY Legacy' Shortlist Revealed: Jill Zarin, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan & Dorinda Medley Make Cut — NO Ramona Singer

As for Dorinda, she'll be ecstatic to be off pause. She even responded to Ramona's diss about the new franchise, saying, “It’s a been difficult time for all of us because we’ve all been in limbo for a long time, so maybe she was safely reacting to protect herself."

RadarOnline.com told ya first — OGs like Sonja, Ramona, Luann, and more, would not be back to RHONY for season 14 after disastrous ratings and no reunion. Sources told us in March that producers were looking to shake things up, but they were having a hard time finding fresh meat for the stale show.

During BravoCon, the new RHONY cast was announced and met with mixed reviews from fans.