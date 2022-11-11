Ex-‘RHONY’ Star Ramona Singer’s Daughter Avery Laid Off From Tech Job As Reality Star Struggles To Get Back On Bravo
Ex-Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer isn’t the only one who lost her job in her house after her daughter Avery was let go from her position this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Thursday, Avery, 26, broke the news that she was laid off by Cameo, the company that allows individuals to buy personalized messages from celebrities.
Avery worked in partnerships at the company and had been there for nearly 2 years.
She posted a TikTok speaking from her bathroom. Avery captioned the video, “I got laid off today … a note to us all.” Ramona’s daughter said, “Remember this is not a reflection of you. Don’t take it personally. We are all going to be okay. Day by day. One foot in front of the other.”
She said she can’t wait for the day when “we can all say ‘remember that time I got laid off? That was the best thing that could have ever happened to me because I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing now.;”
Avery told her followers, “And that’s the mindset we need to start having because speaking it into existence and really believing it can go such a long way.”
Later, Avery wrote on Linkedin, “After almost 2 years at Cameo, I was impacted in our second round of layoffs along with 80 other colleagues. Cameo was my first tech company experience after pivoting from finance and WHAT A RIDE IT HAS BEEN. I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have worked and learned from some of the most amazing people in the industry.”
Avery said she was “felling feeling optimistic about landing on my feet and was “extremely grateful for the support I've gotten from my network.”
She then asked her followers to reach out if they had any potential roles. The news comes after Ramona lost her role on Real Housewives of New York after producers recast the entire show.
Andy Cohen announced Bravo would have a second show called RHONY: Legacy with former cast members. However, sources said that Ramona is not on the producer’s shortlist and likely won’t be asked back.