University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder: Police Clear Professor Accused By TikTokers Of Ordering Hit On College Students
Police have cleared University of Idaho professor Rebecca Scofield after a TikToker accused her of playing a role in the murders, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Tuesday, Moscow PD released a statement that stated, “detectives do not believe the female associate professor and chair of the history department” is involved in the murders.
Last week, Scofield filed a federal suit against a TikTok user named Ashley Guillard. In the suit, the professor said Guillard had accused her of ordering the murders of Kalyee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Scofield said the TikTok user has over 100k followers and the post in question received over 2.5 million likes. The professor said her reputation has been damaged after the video went viral.
Scofield said she wasn’t even in Idaho when the murders happened. “Professor Scofield was not in Moscow, Idaho, when the murders occurred. She and her husband were in Portland, Oregon, visiting friends. They stayed in a hotel, checking out in the morning on November 13, after the murders occurred. They drove from Portland to Moscow, a drive of more than five hours, arriving after law enforcement officers had discovered the murders,” the suit reads.
In court documents, her lawyer wrote, “Professor Scofield did not participate in the murders, and she had never met any of the victims, let alone entered a romantic relationship with them. Guillard’s videos have been viewed millions of times, amplifying Guillard’s online persona at the expense of Professor Scofield’s reputation. Professor Scofield now sues Guillard for defamation.”
Further, the suit read, “Two of the TikToks directly and falsely state that Professor Scofield ordered the execution of the four students. Three of the TikToks either falsely implied or directly stated that Professor Scofield had been involved in a relationship with one of the murdered students, K.G.”
In addition, “Guillard’s November 24, 2022, TikToks was not based on any facts, or any information known to Guillard. Her statements that Professor Scofield ordered the murders, and that Professor Scofield had a relationship with one of the victims, are false.”
The suit said the TikTok user posted countless videos on the topic accusing the professor. Scofield said Guillard was made aware her videos were false on November 28, but she continued to post.
“Since December 1, 2022, Guillard has continued making false statements in her TikTok videos falsely asserting Professor Scofield’s involvement in the murder of the four University of Idaho students and falsely stating that Professor Scofield was involved in ordering the murders and was present in Moscow, Idaho, to ensure they were carried out,” the suit reads.
The suit seeks unspecified damages.