'People Don't Get Away With These Things': Idaho Victim's Father Convinced Quadruple Homicide Will Be Solved With DNA & Video Evidence
Idaho victim Maddie Mogen's father spent his first Christmas without his beloved daughter, stating in a new interview that he is convinced the killer behind the quadruple homicide will be captured and brought to justice.
Maddie, along with her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves, their roommate Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were tragically stabbed to death in their off-campus Moscow home on November 13.
Two other roommates were also home at the time and left unharmed. Investigators believe the killings happened between 3 to 4 AM with a "Rambo"-style knife.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Maddie's father, Ben Mogen, had taken himself out to see a movie when Karen Laramie, the mother of his daughter, called back-to-back that fateful day.
Ben said he couldn't have possibly prepared himself for the devastating and life-altering news that he was about to hear.
"We didn't even know what to say to each other, we just both were sobbing," he said, per The Spokesman-Review. "We just cried together on the phone, I guess. There's just no words for any of that."
"Everyone loved Maddie," Ben proudly continued, describing her as a self-starting girl who was both smart and funny. "If she was in the room, she would just shine."
As the investigation reaches its six-week mark, Ben said their family is struggling to find solace.
"There were so many questions that I figured would be answered, and we're still waiting," he said, predicting it's only a matter of time until clues lead them to the killer or killers.
A famed forensic pathologist previously told RadarOnline.com exclusively there is a chance more than one individual could have been responsible for the vicious crime considering the layout of the house and where the victims were found.
DNA evidence may offer more insight as well.
"If there was a struggle between the victim and the offender, which it's believed there was in at least one of the killings, it is almost certain that biological debris will be found beneath fingernails," a case informant said. "This will be crucial to the forensic casework."
Ben, for his part, said he is hopeful answers will soon come.
"From the very beginning, I've known that people don't get away with these things these days," he said. "There's too many things that you can get caught up on, like DNA and videos everywhere. This isn't something that people get away with, that goes unsolved."
Ben noted he was proud of his daughter and "where she was headed," revealing that it gives him some comfort that "she was living the life that she deserved."