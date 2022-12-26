Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > University Of Idaho Murders

'People Don't Get Away With These Things': Idaho Victim's Father Convinced Quadruple Homicide Will Be Solved With DNA & Video Evidence

idaho victim father predicts quadruple homicide solved pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 26 2022, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Idaho victim Maddie Mogen's father spent his first Christmas without his beloved daughter, stating in a new interview that he is convinced the killer behind the quadruple homicide will be captured and brought to justice.

Maddie, along with her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves, their roommate Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were tragically stabbed to death in their off-campus Moscow home on November 13.

Article continues below advertisement
idaho victim father predicts quadruple homicide solved
Source: Angela Palermo/TNS/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Two other roommates were also home at the time and left unharmed. Investigators believe the killings happened between 3 to 4 AM with a "Rambo"-style knife.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Maddie's father, Ben Mogen, had taken himself out to see a movie when Karen Laramie, the mother of his daughter, called back-to-back that fateful day.

Article continues below advertisement

Ben said he couldn't have possibly prepared himself for the devastating and life-altering news that he was about to hear.

"We didn't even know what to say to each other, we just both were sobbing," he said, per The Spokesman-Review. "We just cried together on the phone, I guess. There's just no words for any of that."

"Everyone loved Maddie," Ben proudly continued, describing her as a self-starting girl who was both smart and funny. "If she was in the room, she would just shine."

idaho victim father predicts quadruple homicide solved
Source: TNS/Newscom/The Mega Agency
Article continues below advertisement

As the investigation reaches its six-week mark, Ben said their family is struggling to find solace.

"There were so many questions that I figured would be answered, and we're still waiting," he said, predicting it's only a matter of time until clues lead them to the killer or killers.

A famed forensic pathologist previously told RadarOnline.com exclusively there is a chance more than one individual could have been responsible for the vicious crime considering the layout of the house and where the victims were found.

DNA evidence may offer more insight as well.

"If there was a struggle between the victim and the offender, which it's believed there was in at least one of the killings, it is almost certain that biological debris will be found beneath fingernails," a case informant said. "This will be crucial to the forensic casework."

Article continues below advertisement
idaho victim father predicts quadruple homicide solved
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Ben, for his part, said he is hopeful answers will soon come.

"From the very beginning, I've known that people don't get away with these things these days," he said. "There's too many things that you can get caught up on, like DNA and videos everywhere. This isn't something that people get away with, that goes unsolved."

Ben noted he was proud of his daughter and "where she was headed," revealing that it gives him some comfort that "she was living the life that she deserved."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.