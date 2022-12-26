T.J. Holmes' Estranged Wife Breaks Cover, Cheerful With Daughter For Holidays In First Sighting Since Amy Robach 'Affair'
T.J. Holmes' estranged wife won't let his "affair" with his morning show co-host get her down. Marilee Fiebig was spotted for the first time since her husband's secret romance with his Good Morning America co-star Amy Robach was exposed, and she looked happy to be spending the holiday with their daughter, Sabine, for the first time without her soon-to-be ex, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Taking to her social media over the weekend, Marilee broke her silence. Turning the camera on herself and her daughter, T.J.'s broken family looked pretty put together in the wake of his absence.
Flashing their pearly whites, Marilee — who had been married to T.J. since 2010 — smiled alongside Sabine as the ladies prepared to spend their first holiday as a family of two instead of three.
Admitting she was "exhausted," T.J.'s ex said she'd "been counting down the days to this merry one" amid the crumbling of their 12-year marriage.
She also revealed the pair were heading to Washington to spend the holiday despite T.J. living in New York City, where he was unapologetically spotted holding hands with Amy just days before Christmas. Marilee also hashtagged "family" in the smiling mother/daughter selfie.
T.J. and Amy have been suspended from the third hour of GMA since December 5 as ABC conducts an internal investigation on their romance, and RadarOnline.com has learned Holmes and Robach will not return to the show until the process is complete.
The staff was informed via email about their TBD absences.
"Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being," the email read.
"It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."
T.J. and Amy began their secret romance earlier this year — but insist not until they quietly split from their significant others. RadarOnline.com learned that Marilee was "blindsided" by her husband's alleged affair. She reportedly admitted to pals there were issues in their marriage but believed they were working towards a reconciliation.
As for Amy, after the news about her relationship with T.J. broke, her hush-hush divorce from Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue was revealed.
RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that the two quietly sold their $5.2 million mansion before her relationship with T.J. went public.