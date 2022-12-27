Ex-Tenant At 'Creaky' University Of Idaho Murder House Believes Suspect Couldn't Have Gone Unnoticed
A former tenant who lived at the off-campus house-turned-crime scene in the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students has spoken out with a claim about the suspect. The ex-tenant found it hard to believe that the killer could freely move about the residence without being noticed due to the "old, creaky house," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Cole Alteneder graduated from UI in 2022 and lived at 1122 King St during his junior year of college. After he moved out, his former off-campus dwelling became the crime scene of a gruesome quadruple homicide that has left Moscow, Idaho, police, state, and FBI investigators perplexed.
Before Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Gonclaves, 21, and Xana Kernodle, 20, were found fatally stabbed at their Moscow home, Alteneder occupied the residence.
The former tenant spoke to ABC News about his time as a resident in the three-story home.
"It’s definitely an old, creaky house," Alteneder recalled. "You can’t walk up any of the stairs or on any of the floors without everybody in the house knowing it."
Roommates Mogen, Gonclaves, Kernodle, and the latter's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, were found murdered in the home on November 13. Police have yet to identify a suspect to the public or locate the "Rambo" style murder weapon.
Internet sleuths have criticized the ongoing investigation as well as called out the two surviving roommates — who claimed they slept through the horrifying murders.
The former tenant continued on the home and its well-known location among students at the university.
"A lot of students are very familiar with the inside of the home," Alteneder continued as he recalled the home's layout, which featured two bedrooms and a bathroom on each of its floors.
Alteneder referred to the house as one that had a "very active party life," and stated that when/if Moscow police would arrive to bust social gatherings, "people would hop the fence and just, like, walk away if the cops came."
On how the investigation has progressed so far, Alteneder shared that he thinks "everybody expected" an arrest to have been made by now.
As part of the investigator's ongoing efforts, numerous pleas to the public and UI community have been made for information and surveillance footage in regard to the night of the quadruple homicide and the surrounding area.
ABC News reported a statement issued by Moscow PD.
"Investigators believe someone has information that adds context to what occurred on the night of the murders and continue requesting additional pictures, video, and social media content," police stated in a release. "Whether you believe it is significant or not, your information might be one of the puzzle pieces that help solve these murders."
Tips led to suspicion of a white Hyundai Elantra that was captured on video during the alleged timeline of events in the early morning hours of November 13. The car was eventually located in Oregon, however, investigators dismissed the driver and vehicle as having previously believed critical information to the case.