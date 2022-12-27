Ex-Tenant At 'Creaky' University Of Idaho Murder House Believes Suspect Couldn't Have Gone Unnoticed

Before Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Gonclaves, 21, and Xana Kernodle, 20, were found fatally stabbed at their Moscow home, Alteneder occupied the residence.

The former tenant spoke to ABC News about his time as a resident in the three-story home.

"It’s definitely an old, creaky house," Alteneder recalled. "You can’t walk up any of the stairs or on any of the floors without everybody in the house knowing it."

Roommates Mogen, Gonclaves, Kernodle, and the latter's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, were found murdered in the home on November 13. Police have yet to identify a suspect to the public or locate the "Rambo" style murder weapon.

Internet sleuths have criticized the ongoing investigation as well as called out the two surviving roommates — who claimed they slept through the horrifying murders.