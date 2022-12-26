Christina Haack Spends Christmas With Kids After Settling Nasty Custody Battle With Ex Ant Anstead

HGTV star Christina Haack celebrated having all her children home for Christmas after she and Ant Anstead finally settled their ongoing custody battle, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Mere weeks ago, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that the Flip or Flop alum avoided a potentially nasty court trial with her ex-husband after agreeing to new custody terms on November 18 — which would modify their previous 2021 custody order and negate the need to go to trial.

Haack, 39, now Hall, shared her family's festive celebration on social media and included snaps of her children that included her son, Hudson, 3, whom she shares with Anstead, 43.