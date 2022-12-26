Christina Haack Spends Christmas With Kids After Settling Nasty Custody Battle With Ex Ant Anstead
HGTV star Christina Haack celebrated having all her children home for Christmas after she and Ant Anstead finally settled their ongoing custody battle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Mere weeks ago, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that the Flip or Flop alum avoided a potentially nasty court trial with her ex-husband after agreeing to new custody terms on November 18 — which would modify their previous 2021 custody order and negate the need to go to trial.
Haack, 39, now Hall, shared her family's festive celebration on social media and included snaps of her children that included her son, Hudson, 3, whom she shares with Anstead, 43.
She posed with her husband Josh Hall and her brood in front of an elegant Christmas tree at home.
"Wonderful Christmas Eve with family and friends," the designer captioned her Instagram post.
In the photo, Haack and Anstead's son was seen smiling with his mother's arms wrapped around him. Hudson was pictured next to his older half-sister, Taylor, 12, and brother Brayden, 7, both of whom she shares from a previous marriage with HGTV star Tarek El Moussa.
Haack was clearly delighted to have all her children under one roof and shared multiple snaps of their celebration together.
In one photo, captioned "Present tower," the Christmas on the Coast designer shared a picture of the toddler behind a stack of presents that were taller than him.
The snippet on social media was unexpected since the reality tv star had vowed to keep Hudson's image off of her social media — after Anstead accused her of using their son's image to manipulate more lucrative brand deals.
"I CHOSE and choose not to post Hudson because I was exhausted with Instagram being used as a tool against me," Haack said in response to her ex-husband's claims.
At the time, she said that Anstead's remarks were "truly offensive." She flipped the script, claiming her ex-husband's comments were nothing more than "manipulation tactics" in a desperate attempt to win guardianship of Hudson.
Before agreeing to their most recent custody terms, the divorced pair agreed to "continue to have joint legal and joint physical custody" in June 2021 when their divorce was finalized. The agreement also included a holiday schedule that had "exceptions" to their final agreement.
During even-numbered years, Haack was to receive custody of her son on Christmas and Thanksgiving, while Anstead received him for the holidays on odd-numbered years.