Christina Hall & Ex-Husband Ant Anstead Reach Custody Deal Over Son Hudson, Trial Called Off
Christina Hall & her ex-husband Ant Anstead have reached an agreement over custody and will avoid a messy court trial, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the exes informed the court on November 18 they have hashed out a deal to modify their 2021 custody order.
The move comes months after Anstead demanded full custody of their 2-year-old son Hudson. In court documents, he accused Hall of creating a dangerous environment for their child.
He said Hall often left him in the dark about issues with Hudson — specifically, her alleged failure to disclose their kid had been exposed to COVID. He said her lack of disclosure caused problems for his girlfriend Renée Zellweger who was shooting a television show at the time.
In addition, Anstead complained about Hall posting Hudson all over social media. He demanded the court not allowed his ex to post their son on Instagram for any “commercial endeavor” unless he agreed.
Further, Anstead brought up Hall’s admission that she tried hallucinogenic toad venom. He argued it was proof she was not making sound decisions.
He said the Flip or Flop star wasn’t around much and only spent an average of “9 full days each month” with Hudson over the past 20 months.
In response, Hall said she was “shocked” to see the “false allegations” by Anstead. She disputed the claim she only saw Hudson 9 days per month.
At the time, she told People, “What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested."
In the new agreement, obtained by RadarOnline.com, both will continue to share joint legal and joint physical custody of Hudson.
Per their deal, on Thanksgiving, their son Hudson will be with Hall in even-numbered years and Anstead in odd-numbered years. The exes will do the same for Christmas.
Further, they agreed that Hudson will be immediately enrolled in a preschool in Laguna Beach, Calif. The new agreement does not address social media postings.
However, the filing states, “this stipulation resolves the issues in Respondent’s Request for Order filed on April 28, 2022, and set for Trial on March 13” and states the “trial shall be taken off calendar.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hall and Anstead finalized their divorce in June 2021. The two were married on September 22, 2018. Both agreed to waive their right to the child and spousal support.