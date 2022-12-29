Baby #12 Is Here! Nick Cannon Welcomes Daughter Halo With Alyssa Scott One Year After Their Son's Tragic Death
It's a girl for Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott! The television host, 42, welcomed his twelfth child on December 14, just one year after the duo's infant son, Zen, tragically passed away due to a brain tumor, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Alyssa revealed the news on social media Thursday, paying tribute to the child they lost and announcing their newest bundle of joy, a daughter named Halo, to the world.
"December 14 2022. Our lives are forever changed. Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever," Alyssa wrote before turning the focus on Halo.
"I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying 'it’s a girl' and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!"
Halo has plenty of brothers and sisters to play with, thanks to her Daddy.
Cannon welcomed a baby girl, Onyx, with Price Is Right alum LaNisha Cole on September 14. He also became a father to daughter Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon with Abby De La Rosa. In addition to her, the duo also share twins Zion and Zillion.
The list is far from over.
Cannon is also a dad to Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi. He shares sons Rise Messiah and Golden Sagon and daughter Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell.
The Wild 'n Out host began his family with ex-wife Mariah Carey with their twins Moroccan and Monroe.
Cannon has caught backlash for his unconventional family ways, but several of his baby mamas have stuck up for the star, revealing he's a fantastic dad.
Mariah agrees; however, sources claim she's putting pressure on him to "carve out" more time with their twins as he grows his family tree.