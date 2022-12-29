Baby #12 Is Here! Nick Cannon Welcomes Daughter Halo With Alyssa Scott One Year After Their Son's Tragic Death

"December 14 2022. Our lives are forever changed. Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever," Alyssa wrote before turning the focus on Halo.

"I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying 'it’s a girl' and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!"