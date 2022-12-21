LaNisha Cole Fires Back At Critics Calling Her Nick Cannon's 'Baby Mama #538' Days After Shading Star
Price Is Right alum LaNisha Cole fired back at the critics calling her Nick Cannon's "baby mama #538" as she took to Instagram with a message about toxic relationships, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Cole has been subject to relentless scrutiny after welcoming a baby girl, Onyx, with the Wild 'n Out host on September 14, recently making headlines for what some perceived as a slight to Cannon over "fake photo ops" with his other children and their mothers.
"[Onyx] is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love – and it's not fake IG photo op love," she wrote in part Sunday, clarifying that it's "day in and day out love."
More recently, she posted on the social media platform to have a candid exchange with her followers.
"I'll talk about my journey one day too but until then I want to hear more from you guys," the new mom wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 21. "Men and women. Tell me your stories of overcoming obstacles and leaving toxic relationships."
Cole not only addressed the trolling she has experienced, but also the individuals who "look at a tiny glimpse of a person's life and feel like you're better than them."
"Yes, I've made mistakes. Yes, I've put myself through unnecessary pain and heartbreak (which we've all done in the name of love. You have too!)," she continued, prompting others to be more kind. "I'm choosing to do better. Calling me baby mama #538 every time I say the sky is blue is uncalled for and it's getting old."
Cole noted there is more to her story that she wants to share "but this isn't the time."
"I wouldn't change a single thing about my journey because I'm in a beautiful place now and everything has to happen the way it did for me to get here," she continued.
Cannon will soon have an even bigger family, having recently welcomed Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon with Abby De La Rosa. They also share twins Zion and Zillion.
He also has another child on the way sometime next year with pregnant Alyssa Scott. The TV personality and model shared son Zen, who tragically died from a brain tumor.
Cannon is also dad to Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi, and to sons Rise Messiah and Golden Sagon as well as daughter Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell.
His family tree started with ex Mariah Carey following the arrival of their twins Moroccan and Monroe.
Insiders recently told RadarOnline.com exclusively that Carey has asked Cannon to "carve out" more time for their kids as he navigates his ever-growing family.