LaNisha Cole Fires Back At Critics Calling Her Nick Cannon's 'Baby Mama #538' Days After Shading Star

"[Onyx] is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love – and it's not fake IG photo op love," she wrote in part Sunday, clarifying that it's "day in and day out love."

More recently, she posted on the social media platform to have a candid exchange with her followers.

"I'll talk about my journey one day too but until then I want to hear more from you guys," the new mom wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 21. "Men and women. Tell me your stories of overcoming obstacles and leaving toxic relationships."