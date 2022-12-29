Prince William's Tension With Rogue Brother Harry Reached All-Time High Because Of Warring Wives
The tension brewing between Prince Harry and his elder brother, Prince William, was made worse by the animosity between their warring wives, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"The women have been clashing since day one," a palace insider said of their respective spouses, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. "Their relationship is fraught with jealousy, backstabbing, and ego, fueled by Meghan's private vow to rewrite the royal rules."
As for when the feud erupted, those close to the royals say it was immediately after Harry announced his plans to wed Markle.
The pair had all eyes on them after revealing their engagement in November 2017.
"As an actress, Meghan is used to the red carpet being rolled out for her," the source alleged about the former Suits star, claiming that behavior continued as she embraced her new role as a royal-to-be.
The once tight-knit brothers understandably felt compelled to side with their wives as the animosity reached new heights in late 2018, just months after Harry and Markle's nuptials.
"Harry confronted William, and the brothers got into a furious fight. Prince Charles was forced to step in to calm things down," said the source. "Things have been tense between them ever since."
Another contentious point was Meghan's "demands" to move "nearly an hour away to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Castle estate," according to the palace insider, claiming that was to keep "far away" from Kate and William.
Plus, the now-Princess of Wales was apparently upset that Markle didn't want to be shown the ropes.
"Kate is stunned at the way Meghan is thumbing her nose at tradition," said the insider.
Markle previously said that Middleton made her cry before her nuptials to Harry, denying the reverse had happened following a series of reports on their spat.
"It was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something. But she owned it, and she apologized," the Duchess of Sussex said during an interview.
Nowadays, it seems even more solidified that the siblings could remain at odds following the release of Harry & Meghan on Netflix.
The explosive series details their strained relationship with the royals while looking back on the early days of their courtship and decision to step down from their senior duties in 2020.