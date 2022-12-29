The women were allegedly subject to "physical violence and mental coercion" and were "sexually exploited by group members by forcing them to perform pornographic demonstrations pornographic for the purpose of producing and disseminating through social media platforms."

"With regard to the crime of rape, it was noted that, in March 2022, an injured person was forced, on two different occasions, by a suspect through the exercise of physical violence and psychological pressure to have sexual relations," the release continued. "We make it clear that during the entire criminal process, the investigated persons benefit from the procedural rights and guarantees provided by the Code of Criminal Procedure, as well as the presumption of innocence."

A rep issued a statement this afternoon, revealing the brothers would work with authorities.

"We cannot provide any details at the moment regarding alleged reports that they have been detained; however, Andrew and Tristan Tate have the utmost respect for the Romanian authorities and will always assist and help in any way they can," a spokesperson for Tate told Daily Mail.