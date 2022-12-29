Andrew Tate Branded 'Emperor Of Cringe' After Sparring With Climate Change Activist Greta Thunberg Over CO2 Emissions

Andrew Tate was dubbed the “emperor of cringe” this week after sparring back-and-forth online with the young and outspoken climate change activist Greta Thunberg, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the surprising back-and-forth between Tate, 36, and Thunberg, 19, began on Tuesday when Tate attempted to mock Thunberg on Twitter by tagging her in a post flaunting his collection of 33 supercars.