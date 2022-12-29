Greta Thunberg Hilariously Claps Back At Controversial Media Personality Andrew Tate After He Failed To Troll Her Online
Environmental advocate Greta Thunberg took on controversial media personality Andrew Tate in a hilarious tweet that made the internet roll with laughter after his failed attempt to troll her online, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Thunberg, 19, is known for calling out major corporations and their impact on climate change. Since her early teens, the Swedish activist has been an outspoken voice for both the planet and younger generations, who face the brunt of unprecedented disruptions in climate patterns.
Tate, 36, has grown his celebrity in a far different approach than Thunberg. He is known for outlandish takes on gender roles, politics, and society — as well as being a former kickboxer, entrepreneur, and guest on the U.K. version of Big Brother.
Tate tried mocking her on Twitter — and it did not go over as he imagined.
On December 27, Tate attempted to diss the environmental activist by tagging her in a tweet that flaunted his ownership of 33 vehicles.
"I have 33 cars," he tweeted. "My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s."
Tate added that the list of cars was "just the start" before he sent Thunberg a call to action.
"Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions," the former Big Brother guest star added with a photo of himself pumping gas.
Tate's added tidbit became a regret when the Swedish teen responded to his request.
In a tweet that was liked by over 1.2 MILLION Twitter users, Thunberg clapped back with a classic response.
"Yes, please do enlighten me," Thunberg replied in a tweet that quoted Tate's original message. "Email me at smalld---energy@getalife.com."
Thanks to Twitter's new feature, which shows the number of times a tweet was viewed, Thunberg's response saw 56.7 million views.
The witty remark was what the kids call being "ratioed" — a.k.a. what happens when a post is outperformed by another that directly referred or responded to the original content. Tate's tweet to Thunberg only saw 139k likes.
Tate was likely attempting to make fun of the activist who has shared a photo of protestors for "Climate Strike Week 227" just days before.
- Elon Musk Suffers ANOTHER Meltdown, RAGES At Ex-Twitter Employee During Tense Q&A Session
- Newly Released 'Twitter Files' Show FBI BULLIED Social Media Platform For Failure To Regularly Report 'State Propaganda'
- 'It's A Bluff': Jack Sweeney Claps Back At Elon Musk After Twitter CEO Threatens Legal Action Over Celeb Jet-Tracking Account
Tate being called out by Thunberg was not the first time he has been a source of drama online.
The media personality was kicked off Big Brother in 2016 after a disturbing video surfaced that showed him beating his ex-girlfriend with a belt. Tate denied wrongdoing and claimed he was still friends with the woman but proceeded to leave the reality show.
Tate's comments about women have been viewed as misogynistic and consequently labeled hate speech by Meta, the parent company of Facebook, which removed him from the platform. YouTube, Twitter, and other social platforms also banned him as a user.
After Elon Musk acquired Twitter and stepped in as CEO, he allowed the controversial user to regain access to his account in a move that was considered dangerous by critics.