Greta Thunberg Hilariously Claps Back At Controversial Media Personality Andrew Tate After He Failed To Troll Her Online

Environmental advocate Greta Thunberg took on controversial media personality Andrew Tate in a hilarious tweet that made the internet roll with laughter after his failed attempt to troll her online, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Thunberg, 19, is known for calling out major corporations and their impact on climate change. Since her early teens, the Swedish activist has been an outspoken voice for both the planet and younger generations, who face the brunt of unprecedented disruptions in climate patterns.

Tate, 36, has grown his celebrity in a far different approach than Thunberg. He is known for outlandish takes on gender roles, politics, and society — as well as being a former kickboxer, entrepreneur, and guest on the U.K. version of Big Brother.

Tate tried mocking her on Twitter — and it did not go over as he imagined.