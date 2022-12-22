Elon Musk Suffers ANOTHER Meltdown, RAGES At Ex-Twitter Employee During Tense Q&A Session
Elon Musk had yet another meltdown this week when asked by a former employee about Twitter’s current software engineering potential, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The contentious back and forth came Tuesday night as Musk attended a virtual meeting on Twitter Space hosted by an infamous hacker, George Hotz, who stepped down from his role at the social media giant earlier in the day.
But the Q&A took a dramatic turn when Ian Brown, who previously worked at Twitter for eight years before moving to Netflix, pressed Musk about the 51-year-old billionaire’s claim Twitter would need a “total rewrite of the whole thing” if the platform wanted to have a “really high velocity.”
“Wait, seriously, a total rewrite? That's your prediction for velocity?” Brown asked Musk, according to Daily Mail. “Well, when you say a total rewrite, you mean starting with the skeleton?”
“Or a bunch of engineers sit down with a whiteboard and say: ‘What is Twitter? Revolution or reform?’” Brown continued.
When Musk became defensive and asked to know to whom he was speaking with, the back and forth between the two became even more contentious.
“What do you mean who am I? I don't know, you gave me the f---ing mic,” Brown responded. “I mean, man, you’re in charge of the servers and the programming and whatever. What is the stack, Elon?”
“So first off, amazing. Wow. You're a jacka--!” Musk fired back after being questioned point blank by Brown about the technologies used to create a software product such as Twitter.
“Good! What a moron,” Musk added after Hotz muted Brown’s microphone.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tuesday’s back and forth between Musk and Brown marked the new Twitter CEO’s latest meltdown since acquiring the platform for $44 billion in October.
Last week, after temporarily suspending at least one dozen high-profile journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxing” the Tesla and SpaceX founder, Musk stormed out of another meeting when one of the suspended journalists asked him about the rash decision.
“You dox, you get suspended. End of story, that’s it,” Musk fumed before abruptly leaving the virtual group chat.
Musk has been facing mounting scrutiny since taking over Twitter nearly two months ago, and the billionaire businessman was pushed to resign from his current position at the company after more than 57% of users voted for him to step down in a disastrous Twitter poll he himself uploaded.
“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!” Musk tweeted on Tuesday after the poll came to a close. “After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.”