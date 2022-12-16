Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire
Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.
According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.
But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn when one of the newly banned journalists, Washington Post reporter Drew Harwell, suddenly signed on to join the discussion.
“You’re suggesting that we were sharing your address, which is not true,” Harwell said to Musk. “I never posted your address.”
“It is true,” Musk responded. “You posted a link to the address.”
“In the course of reporting on ElonJet, we posted links to ElonJet — which are now not online and now banned on Twitter,” Harwell shot back. “[That ban uses] the same exact link-blocking technique that you have criticized as part of the Hunter Biden New York Post story in 2020.”
“It’s no more acceptable for you than it is for me,” Musk answered, to which Harwell replied: “So it’s unacceptable what you’re doing?”
“No,” Musk raged before abruptly bailing on the meeting. “You dox, you get suspended. End of story, that’s it.”
“Oh, I think Elon has left,” Notopoulos revealed moments after Musk and Harwell’s contentious back and forth.
Musk then disabled the voice chat and chatroom features across Twitter altogether, citing a “bug.”
“We’re fixing a legacy bug,” the billionaire wrote after the features disappeared. “Should be working tomorrow.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Musk banned nearly one dozen journalists after they reported on the new Twitter CEO’s decision to ban ElonJet from the platform.
ElonJet, an account created by 21-year-old Jack Sweeney, regularly tracked Musk’s private flights and shared the already publicly accessible information on Twitter.
According to Musk, ElonJet “endangered the personal safety” of both him and his family, and permanently banned the account from the platform. Musk then permanently banned journalists and reporters from CNN, the New York Times, and other prominent outlets for further sharing his identifying and private information
“They posted my exact real-time location, basically assassination coordinates,” he wrote, “in (obvious) direct violation of Twitter terms of service.”