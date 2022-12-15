'It's A Bluff': Jack Sweeney Claps Back At Elon Musk After Twitter CEO Threatens Legal Action Over Celeb Jet-Tracking Account

On the day that the jet-tracking account was removed, Musk tweeted that "any account doxxing real-time location" would be suspended for sharing information that was a "physical safety violation."

"Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn’t a safety problem, so is ok," Musk clarified.

Later that day, Musk replied to his tweet and claimed that a vehicle transporting his son, X Æ A-12, who's 2, was followed by a "crazy stalker," who allegedly believed that he was driving.

"Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family," Musk wrote, suggesting that the college student was behind the incident. He then posted a video of the alleged incident and asked followers for help identifying the "stalker."

According to The Post, Sweeney has since spoken with "a few people" about a possible lawsuit being brought against him from a man worth an estimated $175.6 billion.