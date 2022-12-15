'It's A Bluff': Jack Sweeney Claps Back At Elon Musk After Twitter CEO Threatens Legal Action Over Celeb Jet-Tracking Account
New Twitter CEO Elon Musk received an unexpected response from college student Jack Sweeney after the tech mogul threatened legal action over his celebrity jet-tracking account on the social platform, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sweeney, 20, had his jet-tracking Twitter account suspended this week after it set its sights on logging the Twitter CEO's travel patterns. Musk warned of potential legal action — but Sweeney was not intimidated by the Tesla founder's remarks.
Sweeney's account, @ElonJet, was suspended from the social platform on December 14, along with more than a dozen other accounts of the same nature. The "ElonJet" account had over 500,000 followers when it was taken down.
Hours after the account was suspended, the college student called out Musk and labeled the CEO a "full-on hypocrite" during an interview with The Post.
At the time, Sweeney said he was still processing one of the world's wealthiest individuals threatening legal action against him.
On the day that the jet-tracking account was removed, Musk tweeted that "any account doxxing real-time location" would be suspended for sharing information that was a "physical safety violation."
"Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn’t a safety problem, so is ok," Musk clarified.
Later that day, Musk replied to his tweet and claimed that a vehicle transporting his son, X Æ A-12, who's 2, was followed by a "crazy stalker," who allegedly believed that he was driving.
"Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family," Musk wrote, suggesting that the college student was behind the incident. He then posted a video of the alleged incident and asked followers for help identifying the "stalker."
According to The Post, Sweeney has since spoken with "a few people" about a possible lawsuit being brought against him from a man worth an estimated $175.6 billion.
"I do think it’s a bluff, but we’ll have to see," Sweeney told the outlet. "It’s hard to say."
"We’ll have to see if I get an official notice from anything," the Florida student added.
As for Musk suggesting that Sweeney was behind the "lil X" alleged stalking incident, Sweeney scoffed and said the implication was "just crazy."
"That’s a car [and not a plane]," he said of the tweet. "And that supposed incident would have been 24 hours after the last tweet from my account, which is a big time difference."
Sweeney called the actions from Musk "a weird sequence of events" that he believed could be connected to a Slack message he leaked that was shared by a Twitter employee.
"I don’t know if it’s true or not, but it’s really strange to me," Sweeney added. "We already know that Elon was mad about people sharing leaked messages already and he wanted the employees to sign something that they wouldn’t leak stuff."